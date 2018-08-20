Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Eagles' 'Greatest Hits' Supplants 'Thriller' As The Top-Selling Album Of All Time...Again
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 20, 2018 4:19pm   Comments
Share:
The Eagles' 'Greatest Hits' Supplants 'Thriller' As The Top-Selling Album Of All Time...Again
Related
Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
Chart: Apple Music Is Losing Ground To Spotify
Spotify: Candle In The Wind (Seeking Alpha)
Related P
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Sell-Side Reviews Pandora's Q2

Forty-two years after its release in 1976, the Eagles album “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975” has become the best-selling album of all time.

What Happened

This week, the Eagles album officially passed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” in total sales, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

“Their Greatest Hits” is now certified 38 times platinum, meaning it has sold 38 million copies. For some perspective, that number is roughly in line with the entire population of the Eagles’ home native state of California.

“Thriller,” which was released in 1982, is certified 33 times platinum.

“We are grateful for our families, our management, our crew, the people at radio and, most of all, the loyal fans who have stuck with us through the ups and downs of 46 years. It's been quite a ride,” Eagles member Don Henley said in a statement.

How It Happened

The RIAA tweaked the formula it uses to calculate record sales in 2013 due to the changing landscape of the music industry. The association now counts 1,500 album streams on digital streaming services such as Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) and Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) as equivalent to one album sale. Ten song downloads are also counted as a single album sale.

Not Their First Time

According to Billboard, “Their Greatest Hits” was previously the top-selling album of all time for nearly 10 years prior to being leapfrogged by “Thriller” in the aftermath of Jackson’s death in 2009.

According to the RIAA website, the Eagles album “Hotel California” is now the third best-selling album of all time as well with a 26 times platinum certification. Billy Joel’s “Greatest Hits Volume I & Volume II” and Led Zeppelin’s “Led Zeppelin IV” roud out the top five with 23 times platinum certifications.

Related Links:

5 Most Expensive Vinyl Records Ever Sold

Vinyl Records Are Popular Again, So Sony Wants Back In After 30 Years

Photo credit: Steve Alexander, Flickr

Posted-In: Michael Jackson Recording Industry Association of America The EaglesNews Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (P + SPOT)

Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Sell-Side Reviews Pandora's Q2
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 75 Points; Paycom Software Shares Spike Higher
60 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: SodaStream Climbs On Earnings Beat; Diebold Nixdorf Shares Slide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPOT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

3 Cannabis Companies Discuss Emerging Market Opportunities