28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) jumped 59.1 percent to $ 3.15 after announcing a $24 billion deal to conduct financing activities for National Transportation Capacity Company.
- China Commercial Credit Inc (NASDAQ: GLG) climbed 37.5 percent to $0.8112 after the company late Friday reported positive Q2 earnings compared with a loss last year.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) gained 15.2 percent to $10.48 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
- China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CBPO) jumped 11 percent to $102.11 after a leading investor group proposed to acquire the company for $118.00 per share in cash.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) rose 10.9 percent to $11.48 after the company reported strong earnings for its second quarter.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRX) surged 10.6 percent to $23.80 after the specialty pharmaceutical company announced a new supply agreement. As part of a 10-year license and supply agreement for Levothyroxine sodium tablets with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Amneal will receive a upfront milestone payment upon commercialization and a profit share on future sales.
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) shares gained 10 percent to $1.803 after the digital solutions provider said it reached an agreement to sell a business. The company reached an agreement to sell its Federal Government IT Services business to a private equity firm for $75 million in cash.
- Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ: SODA) rose 9.7 percent to $142.38 after PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) announced plans to acquire the company for $144 per share in cash.
- Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) shares jumped 9.4 percent to $4.32.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) gained 8.7 percent to $7.11.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) gained 7.4 percent to $4.62.
- MiX Telematics Limited (NASDAQ: MIXT) surged 7 percent to $16.05.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) gained 6.1 percent to $6.31. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Aurora Mobile with a Buy rating
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 5.7 percent to $3.100.
- Link Motion Inc (ADR) (NYSE: LKM) gained 5.4 percent to $1.07 after the company announced a partnership with Ali Baba's online travel agency Fliggy to launch a "smart scenic spot" project in Hangzhou.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares rose 5.3 percent to $2.58 after the company said it will advance the development of SB414 as a treatment for atopic dermatitis and conduct additional exploratory trials in psoriasis and acne rosacea. The announcement follows what the company says is "promising" clinical results in a recently completed Phase 1b trial.
Losers
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares dipped 57.4 percent to $5.75 after the company issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter. The company also disclosed that its contract Jerome Stevens Pharma will not be renewed.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) fell 15.6 percent to $4.60.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) dropped 14.3 percent to $4.13.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) fell 12.6 percent to $4.85.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares declined 11.7 percent to $7.7733.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) dipped 11.2 percent to $5.49.
- YogaWorks, Inc. (NASDAQ: YOGA) dropped 11 percent to $1.0503. Cowen & Co. downgraded Yogaworks from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO) shares fell 7.4 percent to $5.48.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) shares dropped 7.1 percent to $2.6857.
- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) shares fell 6.3 percent to $2.25.
- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) tumbled 5.9 percent to $18.07.
- Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) fell 3.7 percent to $20.30. The company’s Chief Financial Officer Ranganath announced his resignation.
