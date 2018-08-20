Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) stock gained more than 25 percent Monday after the digital solutions provider said it reached an agreement to sell a business. The company reached an agreement to sell its Federal Government IT Services business to a private equity firm for $75 million in cash.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) was trading flat after the specialty pharmaceutical company announced a new supply agreement. As part of a 10-year license and supply agreement for Levothyroxine sodium tablets with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Amneal will receive a upfront milestone payment upon commercialization and a profit share on future sales.

Huami Corp (NYSE: HMI) was trading higher by 9 percent after reporting its second-quarter results. The biometric and activity data-driven company said it earned 24 cents per share in the second quarter on revenue of $114.9 million versus estimates of 13 cents per share and $96.88 million. The company guided third-quarter sales to be up 73 to 77.2 percent on a year-over-year basis.

Novan Inc (NASDAQ: NOVN) was trading higher by 12 percent after the company said it will advance the development of SB414 as a treatment for atopic dermatitis and conduct additional exploratory trials in psoriasis and acne rosacea. The announcement follows what the company says is "promising" clinical results in a recently completed Phase 1b trial.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was trading lower by around 7 percent, likely in reaction to a JPMorgan report. The firm said in a note funding for a potential go-private deal doesn't seem to be secured and cut its price target to $195.

