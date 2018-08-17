41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) jumped 80.8 percent to $4.7001 after the company reported a multi-million dollar order from the German government.
- Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE: ZOES) gained 34.2 percent to $12.83 after the company agreed to be acquired by CAVA Group for $12.75 per share.
- IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) gained 32.4 percent to $1.45 after the company highlighted several contracts won in Q3. CEO Ted Murphy said the company could be at the beginning of a rebound in bookings.
- ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) rose 23.3 percent to $2.38 following Q2 results. ChinaNet Online posted Q2 loss of $0.60 per share on sales of $22.52 million.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) jumped 19.7 percent to $80.175 after the company beat Q1 earnings estimates.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares rose 12.2 percent to $2.95 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in Q4 EPS and sales.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) rose 10.2 percent to $57.62 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its 2018 guidance.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) surged 9.9 percent to $28.84. Raymond James upgraded Acer Therapeutics from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised the price target from $31 to $46.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) gained 9.8 percent to $4.69.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares gained 9.2 percent to $5.49.
- Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) shares climbed 9.1 percent to $15.2340.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 8.7 percent to $5.00.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) shares jumped 8.2 percent to $5.5601.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) rose 6.4 percent to $3.75 following Q4 earnings.
- Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVTY) rose 6.2 percent to $3.88.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) gained 6.2 percent to $19.93 after Health Canada granted approval to the company's DWP-450 for moderate to severe glabellar lines in patients 65 and under.
- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) shares rose 4.2 percent to $5.31 following Q1 results.
Losers
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares dipped 28.3 percent to $1.81. Zion Oil & Gas disclosed that it is completing the initial testing program of its primary zones located within the Triassic-age Mohilla Formation of the Megiddo-Jezreel #1 well.
- Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) dropped 23.3 percent to $11.00 after pricing IPO at $14.35 per ADS.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) declined 17.15 percent to $4.06 following Q2 results. Boxlight posted a Q2 loss of $0.45 per share on sales of $9.7 million.
- Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) fell 16 percent to $46.825 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) fell 12.7 percent to $6.545 after reporting launch of secondary offering by certain selling stockholders.
- Issuer Direct Corporation (NASDAQ: ISDR) shares dropped 10.5 percent to $15.55 after reporting pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) fell 10.3 percent to $18.16.
- Mogo Finance Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) fell 10 percent to $3.60.
- Atlantic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ATAC) tumbled 9.9 percent to $11.715.
- Adomani Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) shares fell 9.5 percent to $0.715 after the company reported that it filed for a $100 million mixed-shelf offering.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) dipped 9.4 percent to $8.5601 after the company missed Q2 earnings estimates.
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) fell 8.7 percent to $10.50.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) dropped 8.7 percent to $3.25.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares fell 8.6 percent to $43.34. Applied Materials reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) dipped 8.1 percent to $308.44 after the New York Times published an interview with CEO Elon Musk in which he admitted to rounding up the company's hypothetical go-private share price to $420 — a marijuana reference — and "alternated between laughter and tears."
- Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP) fell 7.4 percent to $16.92.
- Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) declined 7.3 percent to $19.08. Bank of America downgraded Bluegreen Vacations from Buy to Underperform.
- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) fell 7.1 percent to $25.86. Susquehanna downgraded DSW from Neutral to Negative.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) dropped 7.1 percent to $0.2891 despite news that the company has eliminated requirements of debt.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) shares tumbled 7 percent to $2.585.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) fell 6.7 percent to $51.94. Jefferies downgraded Nutanix from Buy to Hold.
- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) declined 6.5 percent to $3.88.
- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) shares fell 6 percent to $8.12. JP Morgan downgraded Dean Foods from Neutral to Underweight.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares fell 4.1 percent to $246.9249. NVIDIA reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak Q3 sales guidance.
