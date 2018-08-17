23 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) rose 34.6 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported a multi-million dollar order from the German government.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 10.2 percent to $5.40 in pre-market trading following Q2 results. Boxlight posted a Q2 loss of $0.45 per share on sales of $9.7 million.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) rose 9.3 percent to $57.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its 2018 guidance.
- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) rose 7.9 percent to $3.56 in pre-market trading on news that its partner, Teva, has received the FDA approval for its generic epinephrine.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) rose 6.2 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 16.91 percent on Thursday.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) rose 5.9 percent to $2.84 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.07 percent on Thursday.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) rose 5.2 percent to $18.43 in pre-market trading.
- Vedanta Limited (NYSE: VEDL) rose 4.2 percent to $12.29 in pre-market trading.
- Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) shares rose 3.9 percent to $2.69 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.07 percent on Thursday.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares rose 3.5 percent to $30.99 in pre-market after announcing completion of NIH recombinant DNA advisory registration process for EDIT-101.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) rose 3.4 percent to $9.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares rose 3.3 percent to $84.49 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Adomani Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) shares fell 15.2 percent to $0.67 in pre-market trading after the company reported that it filed for a $100 million mixed-shelf offering.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) fell 13.3 percent to $6.50 in pre-market trading after reporting launch of secondary offering by certain selling stockholders.
- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) shares fell 10.4 percent to $7.81 in pre-market trading.
- 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ: VNET) shares fell 6.4 percent to $8.85 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 6.2 percent to $4.25 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 2.79 percent on Thursday.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares fell 5.2 percent to $44.97 in pre-market trading. Applied Materials reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) fell 5 percent to $6.66 in pre-market trading. Qudian is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 24.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) fell 4.9 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading after reporting proposed offering of common stock.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares fell 4.2 percent to $246.60 in pre-market trading. NVIDIA reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak Q3 sales guidance.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) fell 3 percent to $54 in pre-market trading.
- Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE: UUUU) fell 2.2 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it files for offering of up to 1.1 million common shares by the selling security holder.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.