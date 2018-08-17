45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) shares jumped 30.09 percent to close at $2.81 on Thursday after surging 16.13 percent on Wednesday.
- Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) gained 19.55 percent to close at $2.63.
- Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) climbed 18.77 percent to close at $11.20 after reporting a big jump in earnings.
- Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ: LGCY) gained 18.73 percent to close at $4.88.
- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) jumped 17.62 percent to close at $4.94 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CMTA) gained 16.78 percent to close at $9.88 after reporting completion of enrollment in Phase 3 MOVE trial for FOP.
- Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) jumped 14.68 percent to close at $39.76. Goldman Sachs upgraded Avalara from Neutral to Buy.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) rose 14.56 percent to close at $11.80.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) gained 13.64 percent to close at $5.00.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) climbed 13.39 percent to close at $4.15.
- PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) gained 12.1 percent to close at $35.03.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) climbed 11.56 percent to close at $3.86.
- Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) gained 11.4 percent to close at $5.08.
- 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) rose 11.32 percent to close at $65.22 after the company beat Q2 earnings estimates.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) gained 11.28 percent to close at $5.03.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) gained 10.7 percent to close at $15.00.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) rose 10.69 percent to close at $17.61. Compass Point upgraded GreenSky from Neutral to Buy.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) gained 10.56 percent to close at $3.14.
- Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASCMA) shares gained 9.92 percent to close at $2.66.
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) rose 9.33 percent to close at $98.64 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY19 earnings forecast.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) shares climbed 8.52 percent to close at $10.95.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) rose 6.93 percent to close at $5.40 after reporting termination of public offering of ordinary shares.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) rose 6.75 percent to close at $31.00. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on eHealth with a Buy rating.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) rose 6.25 percent to close at $50.00 after declining 1.67 percent on Wednesday.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) gained 5.89 percent to close at $5.57.
- Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) rose 5.13 percent to close at $2.15 after the company disclosed that it has been awarded an additional $12 million by the BARDA for Phase 3 development program of ridinilazole for the treatment of C. difficile infection.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) rose 4.64 percent to close at $v after Starboard Value LP reported a 5.8 percent in the company.
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) gained 4.13 percent to close at $12.87 after the company disclosed Chairperson Huiyan Yang had purchased 450,000 ADSs.
Losers
- Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) shares tumbled 47.45 percent to close at $1.03 on Thursday after the company announced an $11.3 million direct offering with several institutional investors.
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) shares fell 26.97 percent to close at $1.76 after the company missed Q2 earnings estimates and issued weak 2018 EPS guidance.
- SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) fell 17.98 percent to close at $19.52 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued weak FY18 earnings guidance.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) dipped 16.91 percent to close at $2.825.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) dropped 15.38 percent to close at $1.87.
- NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) declined 13.71 percent to close at $3.65.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) dropped 11.58 percent to close at $4.20.
- 3Pea International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPNL) dipped 11.56 percent to close at $2.83.
- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) dropped 11.31 percent to close at $3.53. MiMedx Group said it has received written notification from the Nasdaq for its failure to file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) declined 9.63 percent to close at $10.60.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) fell 9.45 percent to close at $14.18 after the company missed Q2 earnings estimates.
- Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE: SN) dipped 9.02 percent to close at $2.42.
- Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO) shares fell 8.71 percent to close at $41.28 after DA Davidson downgraded the stock to Neutral.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) dropped 8.65 percent to close at $75.80 after the company reported mixed Q2 earnings results.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) shares fell 7.94 percent to close at $58.55. IntriCon priced its 1.5 million share offering of common stock at $55 per share.
- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) fell 5.58 percent to close at $115.94 after reporting Q2 results.
- Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE: GNL) fell 5.02 percent to close at $20.98. Global Net Lease priced its 4 million share offering at $20.65 per share.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.