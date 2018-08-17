Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2018 5:10am   Comments
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for August is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on e-commerce retail sales for the second quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The index of leading economic indicators for July is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

