Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2018 11:28am   Comments
Share:

Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

SPDR S&P Retail (NYSE: XRT) ETF was trading higher by more than 1 percent after retail giant Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) reported its second-quarter results. The company reported a top-and-bottom-line beat, highlighted by the U.S. segment which saw its strongest growth in 10 years. Meanwhile, J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) reported a steep miss and high-end luxury retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is scheduled to report its results after Thursday's close.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) was trading higher by more than 4 percent after reporting a fiscal fourth-quarter earnings beat and providing upbeat fiscal first-quarter commentary.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) was trading higher by more than 6 percent after notable activist investor Starboard Value reportedly bought a 5.8-percent stake in the cyber security company and is looking to gain five board seats.

Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: SMMT) was trading higher by around 25 percent (although was down to just a 1.7-percent gain at time of publciaton) after the nano-cap low float pharmaceutical company said it was awarded an incremental $12 million for a Phase 3 trial of its CDI antibiotic, ridinilazole.

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) was trading higher by 1 percent ahead of the company's earnings report. The technology company is scheduled to report its second-quarter results after Thursday's close and is expected to earn $1.66 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.

Posted-In: News Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSCO + JCP)

Care Package: Walmart Results, China Trade Talks Might Help Lift Spirits
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Walmart Tops Q2 Expectations
28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of Earnings
10 Stocks To Watch For August 16, 2018
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on XRT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

KeyBanc Peels Back February Upgrade Of Multi-Color

3 Largest Public Travel Companies By Market Share