Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

SPDR S&P Retail (NYSE: XRT) ETF was trading higher by more than 1 percent after retail giant Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) reported its second-quarter results. The company reported a top-and-bottom-line beat, highlighted by the U.S. segment which saw its strongest growth in 10 years. Meanwhile, J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) reported a steep miss and high-end luxury retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is scheduled to report its results after Thursday's close.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) was trading higher by more than 4 percent after reporting a fiscal fourth-quarter earnings beat and providing upbeat fiscal first-quarter commentary.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) was trading higher by more than 6 percent after notable activist investor Starboard Value reportedly bought a 5.8-percent stake in the cyber security company and is looking to gain five board seats.

Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: SMMT) was trading higher by around 25 percent (although was down to just a 1.7-percent gain at time of publciaton) after the nano-cap low float pharmaceutical company said it was awarded an incremental $12 million for a Phase 3 trial of its CDI antibiotic, ridinilazole.

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) was trading higher by 1 percent ahead of the company's earnings report. The technology company is scheduled to report its second-quarter results after Thursday's close and is expected to earn $1.66 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.