28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) rose 24.5 percent to $8.50 in pre-market trading after declining 3.12 percent on Wednesday.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) rose 19.4 percent to $4.56 in pre-market trading.
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) rose 9.7 percent to $99.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY19 earnings forecast.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) rose 9 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after reporting termination of public offering of ordinary shares.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) rose 7.8 percent to $20 in pre-market trading after Starboard Value LP reported a 5.8 percent in the company.
- TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares rose 7.2 percent to $26.24 in pre-market trading.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) rose 6.9 percent to $46.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter earnings guidance.
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) shares rose 5.9 percent to $1.80 in pre-market trading following Q2 earnings.
- Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ: CTRL) rose 5.9 percent to $33.23 in pre-market trading after declining 3.27 percent on Wednesday.
- 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) shares rose 5.8 percent to $62.00 in pre-market after reporting Q2 results.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) rose 5.7 percent to $27.29 in pre-market trading after declining 6.41 percent on Wednesday.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) rose 5 percent to $5.25 in pre-market trading after climbing 9.89 percent on Wednesday.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) shares rose 4.6 percent to $2.26 in pre-market trading after surging 16.13 percent on Wednesday.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) rose 4.4 percent to $49.11 in pre-market trading after declining 1.67 percent on Wednesday.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares rose 4 percent to $3.14 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) shares fell 38.8 percent to $1.20 in pre-market trading after rising 76.58 percent on Wednesday. Pain Therapeutics reported a $11.3 million registered direct offering with several institutional investors for purchase of 8.86 million shares at $1.15 per share.
- SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) fell 16.4 percent to $19.90 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued weak FY18 earnings guidance.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) shares fell 9.6 percent to $57.50 in pre-market trading. IntriCon priced its 1.5 million share offering of common stock at $55 per share.
- Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE: GNL) fell 6.8 percent to $20.60 in pre-market trading after reporting a 4 million share common stock offering.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 6.6 percent to $77.00 in pre-market trading. NetApp reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) shares fell 6.1 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 16.67 percent on Wednesday.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 5.6 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 5.6 percent to $5.05 in pre-market trading after tumbling 19.55 percent on Wednesday.
- Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) shares fell 5.2 percent to $8.69 in pre-market trading after reporting a 7.8 percent year-over-year rise in its July traffic.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) fell 5.2 percent to $30.70 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) fell 4.5 percent to $117.33 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) fell 4 percent to $4.80 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.34 percent on Wednesday.
- Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO) shares fell 3 percent to $43.90 in pre-market.
