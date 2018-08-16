60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) gained 76.58 percent to close at $1.96 on Wednesday after the company was awarded a $3.2 million grant to support its clinical study for Alzheimer's treatment.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) climbed 36.54 percent to close at $10.09 following Q2 results. GWG Holdings posted Q2 loss of $0.76 per share on sales of $24.32 million.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) gained 30.42 percent to close at $32.11 after the Canadian cannabis company received a $4 billion investment from stake holder Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ). As part of the agreement, Constellation will now own a 38 percent stake on Canopy, which will be better positioned to take advantage of the "tremendous" growth opportunities in the global cannabis market.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) gained 20.98 percent to close at $4.96. Boxlight will release Q2 earnings on August 16.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares jumped 20 percent to close at $29.10 after declining 9.06 percent on Tuesday.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) rose 16.67 percent to close at $2.66.
- KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: KMG) gained 15.16 percent to close at $76.97. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ: CCMP) announced plans to buy KMG Chemicals in a deal valued at $1.6 billion.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) climbed 14.43 percent to close at $4.52.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) gained 13.81 percent to close at $2.39.
- LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) climbed 12.99 percent to close at $0.435 on Wednesday after the nano-cap low-float financial services company said it saw a positive net income after $400,000 in accrued expenses were reversed as part of a revised settlement for the Solaris class action litigation.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 12.92 percent to close at $6.38. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cronos from Sell to Hold.
- American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) climbed 11.21 percent to close at $6.45.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) surged 10.77 percent to close at $4.68 on Wednesday.
- PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) gained 10.5 percent to close at $31.25 after reporting a second-quarter sales beat.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) rose 9.89 percent to close at $5.00 on Wednesday after dropping 24.04 percent on Tuesday.
- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) gained 9.47 percent to close at $23.70 following Q1 results.
- InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) surged 8.45 percent to close at $7.19. InnerWorkings posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share on revenue of $282 million.
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) gained 7.65 percent to close at $3.94 following Q2 results. Nortech posted Q2 earnings of $0.14 per share on sales of $28.538 million.
Losers
- ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRKR) tumbled 33.02 percent to close at $0.3885 on Wednesday after the company missed Q2 sales estimates.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) shares declined 22.56 percent to close at $12.08 after the provider of converged broadband infrastructure technology solutions reported mixed second-quarter results and guided its 2018 sales estimate below the Street's expectations.
- Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTX) shares fell 20 percent to close at $0.32 following mixed Q2 earnings.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) dropped 19.55 percent to close at $5.35.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) dropped 19.2 percent to close at $5.05 after reporting a proposed public offering of ordinary shares.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) shares fell 17.69 percent to close at $10.61 on Wednesday.
- CVD Equipment Corporation (NYSE: CVV) dipped 16.62 percent to close at $5.420 after reporting Q2 results.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) shares fell 15.95 percent to close at $35.15. Macy's reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) dropped 14.8 percent to close at $4.03.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) dipped 14.57 percent to close at $20.64 after reporting a 51 percent rise in its Q2 revenue.
- CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASM) fell 14.22 percent to close at $1.99.
- ITUS Corporation (NASDAQ: ITUS) dropped 13.11 percent to close at $3.58.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) dipped 12.88 percent to close at $3.18 following Q2 results.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) fell 12.28 percent to close at $10.79.
- Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQXP) dropped 12.58 percent to close at $2.85.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) shares tumbled 12.13 percent to close at $10.43.
- Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) fell 12 percent to close at $117.70 after the company announced plans to acquire Energen Corporation.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares declined 11.87 percent to close at $4.01 after reporting Q2 results.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) dipped 11.69 percent to close at $3.40.
- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) dropped 11.52 percent to close at $14.13.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) fell 11.13 percent to close at $20.75 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) declined 10.92 percent to close at $2.12.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) dropped 10.86 percent to close at $2.71.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) fell 10.76 percent to close at $33.60 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued downbeat FY19 earnings forecast.
- Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) tumbled 10.62 percent to close at $25.25. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) dropped 10.57 percent to close at $28.69.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) fell 10.46 percent to close at $3.68.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) fell 10.26 percent to close at $2.71.
- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) dropped 10.2 percent to close at $2.20 following Q2 earnings.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 8.87 percent to close at $1.85 following Q3 results.
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) dipped 8.71 percent to close at $2.41.
- First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) fell 8.54 percent to close at $5.14 after gaining 2.37 percent on Tuesday.
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) fell 8.53 percent to close at $2.68 on Wednesday after dropping 12.80 percent on Tuesday.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) dropped 8.46 percent to close at $102.20. RBC Capital downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from Outperform to Sector Perform.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) dropped 8.39 percent to close at $2.84.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) fell 7.78 percent to close at $46.26. Cree reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) shares fell 7.03 percent to close at $30.68.
- Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: CRZO) shares fell 6.95 percent to close at $22.63 after the company disclosed a 9.5-million share common stock offering.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) fell 6.41 percent to close at $25.83 on Wednesday after dipping 16.06 percent on Tuesday.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) fell 5.89 percent to close at $10.07 on Wednesday after rising 4.80 percent on Tuesday.
- Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) dropped 5.88 percent to close at $29.79. Johnson Rice downgraded Matador Resources from Buy to Accumulate.
- Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) shares tumbled 5.85 percent to close at $37.85. B. Riley FBR downgraded Marcus from Buy to Neutral.
