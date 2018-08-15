Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 15, 2018 4:40pm   Comments
Share:
Related LFVN
Earnings Scheduled For August 15, 2018
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
LifeVantage beats by $0.03 (Seeking Alpha)
Related CSCO
Cisco Systems Q4 Earnings Preview
10 Stocks To Watch For August 15, 2018
Cisco +3.3% on solid fiscal Q4, healthy guidance (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ: LFVN) shares are up 10 percent after reporting a big jump in earnings. Adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter came in at 20 cents per share, up from 4 cents per share in the same quarter of last year. Sales also rose $3 million year-over-year to $54 million. The company sees FY19 adjusted earnings of 54 cents - 58 cents and sales of $210 million - $220 million.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 70 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $12.8 Billion, beating estimates by $30 million. The company issued strong first-quarter earnings guidance and sees first-quarter sales up 7-9 percent year-over-year.

Losers

  • SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) shares are down 10 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 50 cents per share, missing estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $1.9 billion, beating estimates by $30 million. The company issued weak FY18 earnings guidance.
  • ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRKR) shares are down 1.3 percent, adding to a 33-percent drop the company saw in the regular trading session. The company received a notice of delisting from NASDAQ. The stock, which trades around 38 cents a share, will delist on August 17.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSCO + LFVN)

Cisco Systems Q4 Earnings Preview
10 Stocks To Watch For August 15, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For August 15, 2018
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Week Ahead: Nvidia, Retailer Earnings In Focus
The Highs And Lows Of Earnings Season Dominate July's IMX Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on LFVN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Daymond John Tells Detroiters How To Become 'Sharks'