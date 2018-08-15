4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ: LFVN) shares are up 10 percent after reporting a big jump in earnings. Adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter came in at 20 cents per share, up from 4 cents per share in the same quarter of last year. Sales also rose $3 million year-over-year to $54 million. The company sees FY19 adjusted earnings of 54 cents - 58 cents and sales of $210 million - $220 million.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 70 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $12.8 Billion, beating estimates by $30 million. The company issued strong first-quarter earnings guidance and sees first-quarter sales up 7-9 percent year-over-year.
Losers
- SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) shares are down 10 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 50 cents per share, missing estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $1.9 billion, beating estimates by $30 million. The company issued weak FY18 earnings guidance.
- ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRKR) shares are down 1.3 percent, adding to a 33-percent drop the company saw in the regular trading session. The company received a notice of delisting from NASDAQ. The stock, which trades around 38 cents a share, will delist on August 17.
