55 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) jumped 50.7 percent to $0.58 after the nano-cap low-float financial services company said it saw a positive net income after $400,000 in accrued expenses were reversed as part of a revised settlement for the Solaris class action litigation.
- Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) surged 38.3 percent to $1.535 after the company was awarded a $3.2 million grant to support its clinical study for Alzheimer's treatment.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) gained 25.5 percent to $30.90 after the Canadian cannabis company received a $4 billion investment from stake holder Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ). As part of the agreement, Constellation will now own a 38 percent stake on Canopy, which will be better positioned to take advantage of the "tremendous" growth opportunities in the global cannabis market.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) gained 21.4 percent to $8.97 following Q2 results. GWG Holdings posted Q2 loss of $0.76 per share on sales of $24.32 million.
- PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) rose 18.1 percent to $33.38 after reporting a second-quarter sales beat.
- KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: KMG) gained 16.4 percent to $77.77. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ: CCMP) announced plans to buy KMG Chemicals in a deal valued at $1.6 billion.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) rose 15.5 percent to $5.2553 after dropping 24.04 percent on Tuesday.
- Oragenics Inc (NYSE: OGEN) rose 10.1 percent to $0.5450 after the company disclosed that it has resumed Phase 2 clinical trial of AG013 in oral mucositis following positive routine safety review.
- Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) gained 10 percent to $2.59 following Q2 results. Staffing 360 Solutions reported Q2 loss of $0.46 per share on sales of $59.727 million.
- InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) surged 10 percent to $7.29. InnerWorkings posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share on revenue of $282 million.
- Acme United Corporation (NYSE: ACU) gained 10 percent to $21.50.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 9.7 percent to $6.200. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cronos from Sell to Hold.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 9.3 percent to $26.4901 after declining 9.06 percent on Tuesday.
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) gained 9.3 percent to $3.9999 following Q2 results. Nortech posted Q2 earnings of $0.14 per share on sales of $28.538 million.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) climbed 8.1 percent to $2.27.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) rose 6.8 percent to $9.73. Credit Suisse assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals with an Outperform rating.
- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) gained 6.5 percent to $23.06 following Q1 results.
- Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) shares rose 5.5 percent to $45.00. Adient will replace DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE: DCT) in the S&P MidCap 400 on Wednesday, August 22.
- Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN) shares rose 5.1 percent to $76.90. Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) announced plans to acquire Energen for 0.6442 Diamondback shares per Energen share. The deal values Energen at $84.95 per share and is worth $9.2 billion.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRKR) dipped 32.8 percent to $0.390 after the company missed Q2 sales estimates.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) shares dropped 23.4 percent to $11.95 after the provider of converged broadband infrastructure technology solutions reported mixed second-quarter results and guided its 2018 sales estimate below the Street's expectations.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) dipped 22 percent to $18.21 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTX) shares tumbled 17.5 percent to $ 0.33 following mixed Q2 earnings.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) fell 13.3 percent to $27.82.
- CVD Equipment Corporation (NYSE: CVV) dropped 13.1 percent to $5.6529 after reporting Q2 results.
- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) fell 12.7 percent to $2.14 following Q2 earnings.
- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) declined 12.6 percent to $8.90.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) fell 12.4 percent to $32.975 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued downbeat FY19 earnings forecast.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) shares dipped 12 percent to $36.84. Macy's reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) fell 11.8 percent to $2.10.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) dropped 11.8 percent to $9.40.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) fell 11.3 percent to $2.68.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) declined 11.2 percent to $ 5.55 after reporting a proposed public offering of ordinary shares.
- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE) dropped 11 percent to $3.48 following Q2 results.
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) fell 10.6 percent to $2.62 after dropping 12.80 percent on Tuesday.
- Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) fell 10.4 percent to $119.85 after the company announced plans to acquire Energen Corporation.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares dropped 10.3 percent to $4.0982 after reporting Q2 results.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) dipped 10 percent to $11.60.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) tumbled 9.6 percent to $3.7151.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) fell 9.5 percent to $9.6850 after rising 4.80 percent on Tuesday.
- China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) shares fell 9.5 percent to $29.85.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) fell 9.3 percent to $25.05 after dipping 16.06 percent on Tuesday.
- First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) fell 9.2 percent to $5.105 after gaining 2.37 percent on Tuesday.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) dropped 9 percent to $2.82.
- Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) dipped 9 percent to $25.70. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: CRZO) shares fell 8.7 percent to $22.20 after the company disclosed a 9.5-million share common stock offering.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 8.6 percent to $1.855 following Q3 results.
- Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) shares tumbled 8.6 percent to $36.757. B. Riley FBR downgraded Marcus from Buy to Neutral.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) dropped 8.4 percent to $11.73.
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) dipped 8.2 percent to $2.425.
- Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) dropped 6.6 percent to $29.55. Johnson Rice downgraded Matador Resources from Buy to Accumulate.
- MICT Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) fell 6.2 percent to $1.2667 following Q2 results. Micronet Enertec posted Q2 loss of $0.13 per share on sales of $4.701 million.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) dropped 6.1 percent to $ 104.8962. RBC Capital downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from Outperform to Sector Perform.
- IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) shares fell 5.2 percent to $25.4894 following online movie shared revenue figures for July.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) fell 4 percent to $48.17. Cree reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.