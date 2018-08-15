30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Oragenics Inc (NYSE: OGEN) rose 27.2 percent to $0.63 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has resumed Phase 2 clinical trial of AG013 in oral mucositis following positive routine safety review.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 22.2 percent to $30.09 in pre-market trading. Constellation Brands announced plans to invest $4 billion in Canopy Growth to establish transformative global position and alignment. On Tuesday, Canopy Growth reported its consolidated financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2019.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) rose 16.5 percent to $5.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 24.04 percent on Tuesday.
- PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) rose 15 percent to $32.52 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter sales beat.
- MICT Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) rose 14.1 percent to $1.54 in pre-market trading following Q2 results. Micronet Enertec posted Q2 loss of $0.13 per share on sales of $4.701 million.
- GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) rose 9.3 percent to $18.46 in pre-market trading after falling 2.82 percent on Tuesday.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares rose 9.2 percent to $22.48 in pre-market after dropping 4.41 percent on Tuesday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 8.3 percent to $26.25 in pre-market trading after declining 9.06 percent on Tuesday.
- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 7.5 percent to $3.01 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN) shares rose 7.4 percent to $78.50 in pre-market trading. Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) announced plans to acquire Energen for 0.6442 Diamondback shares per Energen share. The deal values Energen at $84.95 per share and is worth $9.2 billion.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 7.3 percent to $6.06 in pre-market trading. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cronos from Sell to Hold.
- Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW) rose 5.2 percent to $2.04 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.38 percent on Tuesday.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) shares rose 4.8 percent to $45.90 in pre-market trading. Eldorado Resorts will replace VeriFone Systems Inc. (NYSE: PAY) in the S&P MidCap 400 on Monday, August 20.
- Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) shares rose 4.7 percent to $44.66 in pre-market trading. Adient will replace DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE: DCT) in the S&P MidCap 400 on Wednesday, August 22.
- MSG Networks Inc (NYSE: MSGN) rose 4.2 percent to $24.00 in pre-market trading following strong Q4 results.
Losers
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) shares fell 26.3 percent to $11.50 in pre-market trading after reporting a Q2 sales miss.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) fell 15 percent to $32.00 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued downbeat FY19 earnings forecast.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) fell 8 percent to $21.48 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) fell 7.2 percent to $2.72 in pre-market trading after dropping 12.80 percent on Tuesday.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) fell 6.9 percent to $9.24 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.75 percent on Tuesday.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) fell 6.9 percent to $25.70 in pre-market trading after dipping 16.06 percent on Tuesday.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) fell 6.5 percent to $10 in pre-market trading after rising 4.80 percent on Tuesday.
- China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) shares fell 6.3 percent to $30.91 in pre-market trading.
- Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) fell 6 percent to $125.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire Energen Corporation.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) shares fell 6 percent to $28.90 in pre-market after declining 5.82 percent on Tuesday.
- IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) shares fell 5.5 percent to $25.40 in pre-market trading following online movie shared revenue figures for July.
- Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: CRZO) shares fell 5.4 percent to $23.01 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a 9.5-million share common stock offering.
- First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) fell 3.2 percent to $5.43 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.37 percent on Tuesday.
- Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) fell 2.4 percent to $65.20 in pre-market trading. Agilent reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) fell 2.3 percent to $49.05 in pre-market trading. Cree reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
