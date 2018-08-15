Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 15, 2018 4:53am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on retail sales for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Empire State manufacturing index for August is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the second quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on industrial production for July will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.
  • The housing market index for August is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on business inventories for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury International Capital report for June will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.

