Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 14, 2018 5:07pm   Comments
Share:
Related
Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2018
24 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
PetIQ beats by $0.28, beats on revenue (Seeking Alpha)
Related EGN
Imperial Capital: Energen Is 'Doing All The Right Things,' And Its Valuation Shows It
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2018
Diamondback Energy to buy Energen in all-stock deal worth $9.2B (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers:

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) shares are up 11 percent after reporting a second-quarter sales beat. Earnings came in at 16 cents per share, missing estimates by 22 cents. Sales came in at $171 million, beating estimates by $23 million.

Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN) shares are up 4 percent after announcing that Diamondback Energy will acquire the company for 0.6442 Diamondback shares per Energen share. The deal values Energen at $84.95 per share and is worth $9.2 billion.

Losers:

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) shares are down 25 percent after reporting a Q2 sales miss. Earnings came in at 24 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $69 million, missing estimates by $21 million.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: CRZO) shares are down 6 percent after announcing a 9.5-million share common stock offering.

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a second quarter loss. Earnings came in at a 21-cent loss, down from a positive 20 cents per share a year ago. Sales came in at $6.44 million, down from $10.83 million in the same quarter last year.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CASA + CRZO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2018
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Casa Systems Is Oversold, Morgan Stanley Says In Upgrade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on PETQ
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

'Friday Night Stripes': Adidas, Twitter Partner To Livestream High School Football