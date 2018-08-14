'Friday Night Stripes': Adidas, Twitter Partner To Livestream High School Football

High school football fans will be able to watch key matchups on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) this season.

What Happened

Adidas AG (ADR) (OTC: ADDYY) and Twitter have joined forces to livestream top-tier high school football games on the social media platform.

An eight-game series aptly named "Friday Night Stripes" will feature nationally ranked teams from California, Nevada, Indiana, Georgia and Florida and is set to kickoff Sept. 7.

ESPN’s Courtney Lyle and former Green Bay Packer A.J. Hawk will announce the games, while YouTube personality Cameron “Scooter” Magruder will serve as the sideline reporter.

Why It's Important

Livestreaming is the next frontier for youth sports. The partnership announced Tuesday marks a major opportunity for Adidas and Twitter to bring key high school matchups to a wider audience.

“High school football fans view Twitter as an indispensable tool to follow what's happening — whether it’s the national recruiting stage or their local communities, every Friday night, we see players, teams, coaches, alumni and fans embrace this passionate culture,” Andrew Barge, Twitter's head of sports broadcast partnerships, said in a statement.

“We're thrilled to partner with adidas and Intersport to help fulfill this massive and untapped opportunity. Both have established credibility as creators in the high school sports arena, and with Twitter's engaged audience, we're excited to deliver eight live games that celebrate the unique, community-based passion for high school football on a national level."

Notable Matchups

◘ 9/7: Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, GA) vs. McEachern (Powder Springs, GA)

McEachern alumni include nine former All-Americans and four alumni who played in the NFL.

◘ 9/14: Ben Davis (Indianapolis, IN) vs. Warren Central (Indianapolis, IN)

Ben Davis is a defending state champion with nine state titles in school history.

Warren Central is in USA Today's preseason top 25, with six state titles in the last 15 years and 10-plus alumni who played in the NFL.

◘ 10/12: Marietta (Marietta, GA) vs McEachern (Powder Springs, GA)

Marietta is a pre-season No. 15 in country, with nine alumni who played in the NFL.

◘ 10/18: Doral (FL) vs. Chaminade (FL)

Doral was 12-3 in 2017.

Chaminade is the defending 3A state champion.

