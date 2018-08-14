Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2018 8:54am   Comments
Share:

Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) stock was trading flat Tuesday after the beverage company announced a new strategic relationship with BodyArmour. As part of the agreement, Coca-Cola will acquire a minority stake in the sport beverage company in exchange for access to Coca-Cola's bottling system with future potential for an international expansion.

Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) gained more than 5 percent after the fashion company reported its fiscal fourth-quarter results. The parent company of Coach, Kate Spade and other luxury brands said it earned 60 cents per share in its quarter on revenue of $1.48 billion versus expectations of 57 cents per share and $1.47 billion. The company guided its full year 2018 EPS to a range of $2.70-$2.80 on revenue of $6.1-$6.2 billion versus estimates of $2.60 per share and $5.86 billion.

Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) lost more than 25 percent in reaction to a weak second-quarter earnings report and downward revision to its 2018 sales and EBITDA guidance. BTIG Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.

Truett-Hurst Inc (NASDAQ: THST) gained more than 100 percent after the nano-cap wine company said it reached an agreement to sell its wholesale wine business to Precept Brands.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) gained more than 6 percent in reaction to a second-quarter sales and earnings beat. The company also guided its full year 2018 sales to a range of $9.3-$9.5 billion versus the Street's estimate of $9.38 billion.

Related Links:

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cesca, Acer Therapeutics Rally On Earnings, Aridis Makes Its Nasdaq Debut

28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Posted-In: BodyArmour Coach Kate SpadeNews Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAP + KO)

28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Point To Higher Wall Street Open
Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2018
10 Stocks To Watch For August 14, 2018
Advance Auto Parts Q2 Earnings Outlook
The Legacy Of Outgoing PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on KO
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cesca, Acer Therapeutics Rally On Earnings, Aridis Makes Its Nasdaq Debut