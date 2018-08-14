28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Truett-Hurst, Inc. (NASDAQ: THST) rose 90.7 percent to $2.67 in pre-market trading after the company reported the sale of its wholesale wine business to Precept Brands for $18 million in cash.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) rose 27.1 percent to $3.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results and issued strong 2018 sales guidance.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) rose 10.9 percent to $6.64 in pre-market trading after climbing 30.22 percent on Monday.
- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMY) shares rose 10.3 percent to $3.42 in pre-market.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) shares rose 8.2 percent to $3.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported a strategic transaction with Ganfeng Lithium to jointly advance Caucharí-Olaroz.
- Star Group, L.P. (NYSE: SGU) shares rose 5.7 percent to $10.00 in pre-market trading.
- Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO) rose 5 percent to $47.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.98 percent on Monday.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 4.3 percent to $14.50 in pre-market trading after falling 12.25 percent on Monday.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) rose 4.2 percent to $29.38 in pre-market trading after declining 1.27 percent on Monday.
- SendGrid, Inc. (NYSE: SEND) rose 3.8 percent to $33.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.82 percent on Monday.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) shares rose 3.6 percent to $150 in pre-market trading after the company announced upbeat results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
- Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) shares rose 3.1 percent to $8.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.59 percent on Monday.
- Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (ADR) (NYSE: MBT) rose 3 percent to $7.73 in pre-market trading.
- Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) rose 2.2 percent to $48.50 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and issued strong FY18 forecast.
Losers
- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) shares fell 24.8 percent to $10.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and lowered its 2018 guidance. The company also announced a $150 million buyback plan.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) fell 11.1 percent to $3.63 in the pre-market trading session after surging 28.30 percent on Monday.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) fell 11.1 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading after climbing 195.07 percent on Monday.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) fell 10.5 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading after rising 29.25 percent on Monday.
- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) shares fell 9.3 percent to $79.55 in pre-market following Q2 results. YY posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.03 per share on sales of $570.225 million.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) fell 8.9 percent to $29.97 in pre-market trading following Q2 results. HUYA posted Q2 earnings of $0.06 per share on sales of $156.92 million.
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) fell 8.7 percent to $3.06 in pre-market trading after reporting a restructuring at its South Deep operation.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) fell 7.7 percent to $8.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued weak Q3 guidance.
- On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK) fell 7.4 percent to $8.16 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.20 percent on Monday.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares fell 6.1 percent to $49.50 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: NTIP) fell 5.5 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) fell 4.4 percent to $12.99 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q2 results and lowered its FY18 sales forecast.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares fell 4.2 percent to $22 in pre-market trading.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) fell 4 percent to $8.02 in pre-market trading. Sunlands is projected to release Q2 earnings on August 20.
