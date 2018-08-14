Market Overview

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Point To Higher Wall Street Open

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2018 6:47am   Comments
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on import and export prices for July will be released at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 107 points to 25,322.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 11.75 points to 2,837.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 40.50 points to 7,456.75.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.92 percent to trade at $73.28 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.94 percent to trade at $67.83 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.10 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.28 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.24 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.03 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.21 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 2.28 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.66 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.18 percent and India’s BSE Sensex jumped 0.55 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at BTIG Research downgraded Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) from Buy to Neutral.

Switch shares fell 24.54 percent to $10.55 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) announced upbeat results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
  • Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and lowered its 2018 guidance. The company also announced a $150 million buyback plan.
  • Truett-Hurst Inc (NASDAQ: THST) reported the sale of its wholesale wine business to Precept Brands for $18 million in cash.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets US Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

