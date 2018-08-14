55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS) jumped 38 percent to close at $0.1311, continuing to spike after the company on Friday terminated its public offering.
- Ability Inc (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares climbed 30.22 percent to close at $5.99 on Monday.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) gained 29.25 percent to close at $3.80.
- Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) climbed 28.3 percent to close at $4.08.
- Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSE: TKAT) gained 26.36 percent to close at $1.39.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) climbed 18.24 percent to close at $7.39.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) rose 18.18 percent to close at $3.25 on Monday.
- Charah Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRA) gained 17.57 percent to close at $7.83.
- Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARLZ) rose 15.25 percent to close at $0.065. Aralez Pharmaceuticals shares tumbled Friday after the company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced agreements to sell assets for $250 million.
- VolitionRX Ltd (NYSE: VNRX) rose 13.02 percent to close at $1.91 after data from the company's study of Nu.Q demonstrated 94% accuracy in detecting prostate cancer.
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) climbed 16.67 percent to close at $2.45.
- ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) rose 16.67 percent to close at $4.55.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares climbed 16.46 percent to close at $4.60 after the company increased its total ownership in Diebold Nixdorf AG to 90%.
- Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX) gained 14.36 percent to close at $20.70. Mannatech reported a $500,000 share buyback plan.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares climbed 12.9 percent to close at $4.20.
- Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE: RUBI) gained 12.26 percent to close at $4.03.
- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) rose 12.06 percent to close at $24.62. The WSJ first reported activist investment firm Elliott Management acquired an 8-percent stake in the measurement and data analytics company and plans to push management to explore a sale of itself.
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) jumped 11.02 percent to close at $5.44 following Q2 results.
- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) climbed 10.54 percent to close at $3.20.
- China Lending Corp (NASDAQ: CLDC) gained 9.26 percent to close at $1.18.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) rose 8.18 percent to close at $19.18 after tumbling 18.29 percent on Friday.
- SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) gained 6.24 percent to close at $72.75 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) gained 6 percent to close at $37.30. Innovative Industrial reported Q2 earnings of $0.17 per share on sales of $3.3 million.
Losers
- Hugoton Royalty Trust (NYSE: HGT) dipped 34.44 percent to close at $0.40 on Monday after the company announced voluntary delisting from NYSE after August 24.
- Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) shares fell 32.43 percent to close at $0.205 after its subsidiary, Overland Storage, defaulted on interest payment.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) dropped 24.1 percent to close at $68.09 after the company lowered its outlook for the second quarter and FY19.
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) fell 22.44 percent to close at $11.30 after Chinese regulators drafted legislation limiting acquisition abilities of private schools.
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) dropped 19.9 percent to close at $3.14.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) fell 19.03 percent to close at $1.83 following Q2 results.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) fell 19.02 percent to close at $4.30. Aytu BioScience reported the accelerated launch of ZolpiMist™ in the U.S.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) fell 17.52 percent to close at $5.93.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) dropped 16.01 percent to close at $5.30.
- First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) dipped 15.28 percent to close at $5.49 following Q2 results.
- Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HLG) fell 15 percent to close at $69.31.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) dropped 14.95 percent to close at $10.58.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) declined 14.29 percent to close at $35.70.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) dropped 14 percent to close at $4.67.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) fell 13.91 percent to close at $1.98.
- Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) fell 13.5 percent to close at $9.80.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) tumbled 12.25 percent to close at $13.90 following mixed Q2 earnings; The company beat sales estimates but missed on EPS.
- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) fell 12.15 percent to close at $16.19.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) fell 12.11 percent to close at $3.92.
- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) dropped 12.02 percent to close at $2.27.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) declined 11.29 percent to close at $2.20. Seven Stars Cloud Group posted Q2 loss of $0.12 on sales of $132.987 million.
- Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE: HOS) fell 11.28 percent to close at $4.09.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) shares dropped 10.9 percent to close at $3.76 after rising 37.93 percent on Friday.
- The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) fell 10.82 percent to close at $28.45 following Q2 results.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) dropped 10.44 percent to close at $2.53.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) shares fell 8.94 percent to close at $4.48 as Turkish stocks continue to fall amid concerns over the lira.
- CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASM) dropped 8.61 percent to close at $2.44.
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GEMP) fell 7.78 percent to close at $1.66 after Jefferies downgraded the stock to hold.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) shares declined 6.59 percent to close at $90.95 after gaining 3.31 percent on Friday.
- Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO) declined 6.28 percent to close at $5.82.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) dipped 5.41 percent to close at $1.40. Cowen & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from Outperform to Market Perform.
- WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) fell 5.38 percent to close at $11.97. Evercore ISI Group downgraded WideOpenWest from Outperform to In-Line.
