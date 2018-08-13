44 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Ability Inc (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares jumped 72.2 percent to $7.92.
- Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSE: TKAT) climbed 45 percent to $1.35.
- Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARLZ) gained 30 percent to $0.0733. Aralez Pharmaceuticals shares tumbled Friday after the company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced agreements to sell assets for $250 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) gained 29.6 percent to $4.12.
- Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS) gained 28 percent to $0.1216, continuing to spike after the company on Friday terminated its public offering.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) surged 11.2 percent to $2.8131.
- VolitionRX Ltd (NYSE: VNRX) gained 10.7 percent to $1.8701 after data from the company's study of Nu.Q demonstrated 94% accuracy in detecting prostate cancer.
- Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX) climbed 10.5 percent to $ 20.00. Mannatech reported a $500,000 share buyback plan.
- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) rose 10.3 percent to $24.24. The WSJ first reported activist investment firm Elliott Management acquired an 8-percent stake in the measurement and data analytics company and plans to push management to explore a sale of itself.
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) surged 9.5 percent to $2.30.
- Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTR) rose 8.5 percent to $41.275 after gaining 4.11 percent on Friday.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) surged 8 percent to $10.20. Arbutus' LNP licensee Alnylam announced the FDA approval of ONPATTRO.
- ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) rose 7.7 percent to $4.20.
- China Lending Corp (NASDAQ: CLDC) gained 7.4 percent to $1.16.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) climbed 7.3 percent to $37.75. Innovative Industrial reported Q2 earnings of $0.17 per share on sales of $3.3 million.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares rose 7 percent to $4.225 after the company increased its total ownership in Diebold Nixdorf AG to 90%.
- SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) gained 6.4 percent to $18.80 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) shares rose 6.4 percent to $14.87 after declining 4.64 percent on Friday.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) rose 6.1 percent to $18.80 after tumbling 18.29 percent on Friday.
- CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ: CTIB) gained 6 percent to $3.97. CTI Industries posted Q2 earnings of $0.07 per share on sales of $15.985 million.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 5.3 percent to $27.20. Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Tilray with an Outperform rating and a $34 price target.
Losers
- Hugoton Royalty Trust (NYSE: HGT) dropped 42.6 percent to $0.35 after the company announced voluntary delisting from NYSE after August 24.
- Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) shares declined 24.5 percent to $0.229 after its subsidiary, Overland Storage, defaulted on interest payment.
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) declined 24.4 percent to $11.02 after Chinese regulators drafted legislation limiting acquisition abilities of private schools.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) fell 21.5 percent to $70.43 after the company lowered its outlook for the second quarter and FY19.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 17.6 percent to $13.06 following mixed Q2 earnings; The company beat sales estimates but missed on EPS.
- Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HLG) dropped 13.9 percent to $70.2381.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) shares fell 13.8 percent to $3.6389 after rising 37.93 percent on Friday.
- PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHII) shares tumbled 12.8 percent to $7.11.
- Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO) dropped 12.7 percent to $5.42.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) shares fell 11.9 percent to $2.12.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) fell 11.9 percent to $6.3350.
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GEMP) dropped 10.6 percent to $1.610 after Jefferies downgraded the stock to hold.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) dipped 9 percent to $2.57.
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) slipped 8.9 percent to $3.5721.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) shares fell 8.7 percent to $88.87 after gaining 3.31 percent on Friday.
- CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASM) declined 8.7 percent to $2.4380.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) dropped 8.5 percent to $2.27. Seven Stars Cloud Group posted Q2 loss of $0.12 on sales of $132.987 million.
- Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) fell 7.7 percent to $2.63 after the FDA granted a Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for the company's CLR 131 for the treatment of Ewings sarcoma.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) dipped 7.6 percent to $1.37. Cowen & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from Outperform to Market Perform.
- WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) fell 6.7 percent to $11.80. Evercore ISI Group downgraded WideOpenWest from Outperform to In-Line.
- Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) fell 6.3 percent to $6.10. Sunlands is projected to release Q2 earnings on August 24.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) shares fell 5.8 percent to $4.64 as Turkish stocks continue to fall amid concerns over the lira.
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) fell 4.7 percent to $20.54 after Chinese regulators drafted legislation limiting acquisition abilities of private schools.
