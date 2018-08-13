Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

TAL Education Group (ADR) (NYSE: TAL) stock was trading lower by nearly 6 percent early Monday morning. The China-based education and technology company traded lower after China's regulatory body proposed new laws, which would limit for-profit schools' ability to acquire public schools.

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) traded higher by more than 16 percent. The WSJ first reported activist investment firm Elliott Management acquired an 8-percent stake in the measurement and data analytics company and plans to push management to explore a sale of itself.

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STML) was trading flat after an encouraging update from the FDA. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops oncology therapeutics said the FDA accepted for filing its Biologics License Application for elzonris which is used for the treatment for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) traded higher by more than 10 percent after the FDA granted a Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for the company's CLR 131 for the treatment of Ewings sarcoma.

VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) was trading marginally lower after the board of directors of the apparel, footwear and accessories company agreed to split itself into two entities. One company will maintain its namesake VF Corporation and will focus on the apparel and footwear business. The other business has yet to be named and will focus on the Jeans and Outlet businesses.

