26 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMY) rose 19.4 percent to $3.69 in pre-market trading after gaining 11.15 percent on Friday.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) rose 16.1 percent to $2.88 in pre-market trading. Seven Stars Cloud Group posted Q2 loss of $0.12 on sales of $132.987 million.
- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) rose 10.7 percent to $24.32 in pre-market trading. Elliott Management has taken an 8 percent stake in Nielsen Holdings and wants the company to sell itself, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) shares rose 7.2 percent to $14.97 in pre-market trading after declining 4.64 percent on Friday.
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) rose 6.8 percent to $16.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.59 percent on Friday.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 6.6 percent to $3.24 in pre-market trading after falling 2.88 percent on Friday.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares rose 6.3 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading after declining 16.84 percent on Friday.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) rose 6 percent to $18.79 in pre-market trading after tumbling 18.29 percent on Friday.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) rose 4.8 percent to $38 in pre-market trading.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares rose 4.8 percent to $30.96 in pre-market trading.
- Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTR) rose 4.6 percent to $39.77 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.11 percent on Friday.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) shares rose 3.5 percent to $2.98 in pre-market.
Losers
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) shares fell 21.1 percent to $11.50 in pre-market trading.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) fell 21 percent to $70.93 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its outlook for the second quarter and FY19.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) shares fell 12.2 percent to $4.32 in pre-market after dropping 13.07 percent on Friday.
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) fell 11.8 percent to $19.00 in pre-market trading. RYB Education is expected to release Q2 results on August 27.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) fell 9.9 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 23.34 percent on Friday.9
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 9.3 percent to $31.40 in pre-market trading.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) fell 8.9 percent to $14.10 in pre-market trading.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) shares fell 8.5 percent to $3.86 in pre-market trading after rising 37.93 percent on Friday.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) fell 7.4 percent to $80.60 in pre-market trading.
- Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) fell 6.9 percent to $6.06 in pre-market trading. Sunlands is projected to release Q2 earnings on August 24.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) fell 6.5 percent to $12.05 in the pre-market trading session. RISE Education Cayman is estimated to release Q2 earnings on August 16.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) fell 5.8 percent to $52.88 in pre-market trading.
- Hexindai Inc. (NYSE: HX) fell 5.7 percent to $7.75 in pre-market trading.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) shares fell 4.4 percent to $93.12 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.31 percent on Friday.
