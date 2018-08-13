61 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) surged 52.86 percent to close at $5.35 on Friday. Sierra, Medley Capital, and Medley Management agreed to merge to create one internally managed BDC.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) climbed 37.93 percent to close at $4.22 on Friday following Q2 results. Avalon posted Q2 earnings of $0.16 per share on sales of $16.705 million.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) gained 37.13 percent to close at $127.93 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company issued strong third quarter sales guidance and raised FY18 sales guidance.
- Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORI) jumped 19.97 percent to close at $8.65 following strong Q3 results.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) shares climbed 19.07 percent to close at $9.24 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) rose 18.79 percent to close at $11.38 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) gained 18.14 percent to close at $3.745 after reporting Q2 results.
- ITUS Corporation (NASDAQ: ITUS) gained 16.42 percent to close at $3.90.
- WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) shares climbed 15.74 percent to close at $12.65 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) surged 15.1 percent to close at $33.15 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) gained 14.69 percent to close at $34.35 following Q3 earnings.
- ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHS (NASDAQ: SOLO) gained 14.58 percent to close at $2.75 on Friday.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) rose 14.05 percent to close at $2.76.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) shares rose 13.54 percent to close at $114.85 after a second quarter earnings beat.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) climbed 13.49 percent to close at $16.99 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) gained 12.83 percent to close at $44.40 following Q2 results.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: WVE) climbed 12.82 percent to close at $44.00.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) gained 12.41 percent to close at $4.80.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) climbed 12.39 percent to close at $12.79 after reporting Q2 results.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) shares rose 11.63 percent to close at $5.2886.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) rose 10.67 percent to close at $22.20 following Q2 earnings.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) gained 9.09 percent to close at $2.40.
- Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) shares surged 8.13 percent to close at $37.63 following stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) climbed 7.92 percent to close at $6.324.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 7.9 percent to close at $41.65 after the company reported its second-quarter results and announced it received an equity investor. Hong Kong-based private equity firm will invest up to $374.55 million in exchange for equity in Overstock's blockchain subsidiary tZERO.
- Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA) shares gained 7.49 percent to close at $12.20 after the company reported results for its second quarter.
- MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ: MNGA) gained 7.76 percent to close at $0.2694.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) rose 6.97 percent to close at $2.61 following upbeat Q2 results
Losers
- Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARLZ) shares dipped 83.14 percent to close at $0.0564 on Friday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares dropped 44.95 percent to close at $1.80 after investigator recommended termination of Gemcabene clinical trial. Results were consistent with disease worsening, deemed to be likely due to the drug.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) dropped 36.92 percent to close at $2.99 after the company posted Q2 earnings and lowered its FY18 forecast.
- Gastar Exploration Inc. (NYSE: GST) declined 28.99 percent to close at $0.12 following mixed quarterly financial results.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) fell 28.72 percent to close at $0.2459 after the company reported quarterly earnings on Thursday. Earnings per share and sales both decreased year-over-year.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) declined 28.36 percent to close at $2.40 after reporting Q2 earnings.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) dipped 23.34 percent to close at $5.55 after climbing 84.22 percent on Thursday.
- Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM) dropped 22.73 percent to close at $1.19 after the company announced quarterly sales and earnings per share that were lower than expectations.
- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares fell 22.39 percent to close at $17.96. The company posted upbeat Q2 earnings and sales, but issued Q3 sales guidance near the lower end of analysts' range.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ: NETS) dropped 21.18 percent to close at $2.53 following Q2 results.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) dropped 19.06 percent to close at $0.11 following the company's announcement of quarterly earnings, showing an 88% decrease in sales year-over-year.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) fell 18.29 percent to close at $17.73 following Q2 earnings.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) dropped 17.52 percent to close at $1.13 after the company announced its quarterly earnings.
- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) fell 17.07 percent to close at $59.52 following Q1 results.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) dipped 16.84 percent to close at $3.95.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) shares declined 16.1 percent to close at $6.72 following Q2 results.
- Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) fell 15.51 percent to close at $26.15.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) fell 14.5 percent to close at $6.25.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) dropped 14.15 percent to close at $15.11 after reporting Q2 results.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) shares fell 14.1 percent to close at $7.19 after reporting Q2 results.
- News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) fell 13.5 percent to close at $13.20. News Corp reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 13.07 percent to close at $4.92 as fears rise of Turkish crisis.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) dropped 13.03 percent to close at $2.47 following Q2 results.
- Differential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DFBG) fell 12.13 percent to close at $4.20.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) dipped 11.28 percent to close at $8.65 after reporting Q2 results.
- Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) fell 10.88 percent to close at $87.41. Microchip reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) fell 9.82 percent to close at $31.05 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and issued upside to third-quarter revenue guidance during its conference call. The company said Dennis Woodside will step down as chief operating officer, but TechCrunch says it "makes sense" as the executive "accomplished his job by getting [Dropbpox] into a business ready for Wall Street."
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) fell 8.16 percent to close at $0.45. The company reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Wednesday.
- Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) fell 7.74 percent to close at $42.41 after rising on Thursday's earnings report.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) fell 7.32 percent to close at $13.29 after reporting mixed Q2 results. The company expects deployments to grow 15 percent year-over-year.
- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTTR) dropped 5.77 percent to close at $14.70 after the company reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) fell 5.57 percent to close at $4.24 following Q2 results. Celsius posted a Q2 loss of $0.07 per share on sales of $9.298 million.
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) fell 5.15 percent to close at $13.26 after reporting a second quarter earnings miss.
