60 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ: TMSR) climbed 58.1 percent to $9.7988 after jumping 55.69 percent on Thursday.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) surged 51.5 percent to $4.39 following Q2 results. Avalon posted Q2 earnings of $0.16 per share on sales of $16.705 million.
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) jumped 44.9 percent to $5.0718. Sierra, Medley Capital, and Medley Management agreed to merge to create one internally managed BDC.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) rose 37.6 percent to $128.39 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company issued strong third quarter sales guidance and raised FY18 sales guidance.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) shares rose 19.7 percent to $9.29 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 19.2 percent to $46.00 after the company reported its second-quarter results and announced it received an equity investor. Hong Kong-based private equity firm will invest up to $374.55 million in exchange for equity in Overstock's blockchain subsidiary tZERO.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) gained 17.6 percent to $13.38 after reporting Q2 results.
- Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORI) climbed 17.2 percent to $8.45 following strong Q3 results.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) gained 16 percent to $45.65 following Q2 results.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) climbed 15.2 percent to $17.25 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) shares rose 14.6 percent to $115.95 after a second quarter earnings beat.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) gained 13.9 percent to $3.61 after reporting Q2 results.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) gained 13.8 percent to $22.82 following Q2 earnings.
- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) rose 13.7 percent to $10.97 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) shares climbed 13.4 percent to $12.3952 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) gained 13 percent to $33.825 following Q3 earnings.
- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) rose 12.9 percent to $4.80 following Q2 results.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) surged 12.7 percent to $32.45 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) gained 11.4 percent to $2.45.
- Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA) shares rose 10.6 percent to $12.55 after the company reported results for its second quarter.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) shares rose 10.2 percent to $5.2175.
- Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) shares surged 9.8 percent to $38.21 following stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ: MNGA) gained 8.5 percent to $0.28.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) climbed 8 percent to $6.33.
- IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 7.8 percent to $1.24.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) shares gained 7.8 percent to $5.984.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) rose 6.5 percent to $4.90 following Q2 results.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) rose 6.2 percent to $2.59 following upbeat Q2 results
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARLZ) shares declined 85.1 percent to $0.0500 after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares dipped 45.6 percent to $1.78 after investigator recommended termination of Gemcabene clinical trial. Results were consistent with disease worsening, deemed to be likely due to the drug.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) dropped 41 percent to $2.8001 after the company posted Q2 earnings and lowered its FY18 forecast.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) fell 30.5 percent to $0.2398 after the company reported quarterly earnings on Thursday. Earnings per share and sales both decreased year-over-year.
- Gastar Exploration Inc. (NYSE: GST) dropped 24.7 percent to $0.1273 following mixed quarterly financial results.
- Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM) dropped 22 percent to $1.20 after the company announced quarterly sales and earnings per share that were lower than expectations.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ: NETS) dropped 21.8 percent to $2.51 following Q2 results.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) dipped 21.6 percent to $3.725.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) fell 20.9 percent to $5.73 after climbing 84.22 percent on Thursday.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) slipped 18 percent to $2.75 after reporting Q2 earnings.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) dropped 16.5 percent to $0.1135 following the company's announcement of quarterly earnings, showing an 88% decrease in sales year-over-year.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) shares declined 15.7 percent to $6.75 following Q2 results.
- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares fell 15.6 percent to $19.540. The company posted upbeat Q2 earnings and sales, but issued Q3 sales guidance near the lower end of analysts' range.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) fell 15.5 percent to $18.33 following Q2 earnings.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) dropped 14.6 percent to $15.02 after reporting Q2 results.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) dropped 14.6 percent to $1.17 after the company announced its quarterly earnings.
- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) fell 14.1 percent to $61.665 following Q1 results.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) shares fell 14 percent to $7.20 after reporting Q2 results.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 13.6 percent to $4.8901 as fears rise of Turkish crisis.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) fell 12.3 percent to $3.94 following Q2 results. Celsius posted a Q2 loss of $0.07 per share on sales of $9.298 million.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) fell 12.2 percent to $12.600 after reporting mixed Q2 results. The company expects deployments to grow 15 percent year-over-year.
- Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO) tumbled 11.8 percent to $2.02 following Q3 results.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) dipped 11.5 percent to $8.625 after reporting Q2 results.
- News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) fell 11.4 percent to $13.515. News Corp reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
- Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) fell 10.9 percent to $87.4273. Microchip reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) fell 10.5 percent to $6.54.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) fell 10.4 percent to $0.4391. The company reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Wednesday.
- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTTR) dropped 9.7 percent to $14.08 after the company reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue.
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) fell 8.9 percent to $12.74 after reporting a second quarter earnings miss.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) fell 7.7 percent to $31.775 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and issued upside to third-quarter revenue guidance during its conference call. The company said Dennis Woodside will step down as chief operating officer, but TechCrunch says it "makes sense" as the executive "accomplished his job by getting [Dropbpox] into a business ready for Wall Street."
- Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) shares fell 6.3 percent to $14.42. Intrexon disclosed that it is not announcing final results for quarter ended June 30, 2018 and is delaying the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q.
- Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) fell 6.3 percent to $43.10 after rising on Thursday's earnings report.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.