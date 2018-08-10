30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) rose 42.9 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading. Sierra, Medley Capital, and Medley Management agreed to merge to create one internally managed BDC.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) rose 32.1 percent to $3.95 in pre-market trading following Q2 results. Avalon posted Q2 earnings of $0.16 per share on sales of $16.705 million.
- TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ: TMSR) shares rose 23 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 55.69 percent on Thursday.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) rose 22.7 percent to $114.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company issued strong third quarter sales guidance and raised FY18 sales guidance.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 16.6 percent to $45.00 in pre-market trading after posting a second quarter sales beat. News also broke that GSR Capital is set to invest in Overstock’s tZERO at a $1 billion valuation.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) shares rose 15.2 percent to $8.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) rose 14 percent to $11.00 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) rose 13.8 percent to $29.39 in pre-market trading after reporting a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter.
- Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE: MCC) shares rose 11 percent to $3.75 in pre-market trading. Sierra, Medley Capital, and Medley Management agreed to merge to create one internally managed BDC.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) shares rose 10.2 percent to $111.50 in pre-market after a second quarter earnings beat.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 9.6 percent to $7.05 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.13 percent on Thursday.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) rose 9.1 percent to $12.00 in pre-market trading after falling 3.93 percent on Thursday.
- Depomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: DEPO) shares rose 8.7 percent to $8.21 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.70 percent on Thursday.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) rose 8.2 percent to $2.64 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 results
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) rose 7.6 percent to $4.95 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AIT) rose 7.3 percent to $80.00 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 results.
- Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA) shares rose 7.1 percent to $12.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported results for its second quarter.
- ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ: ICUI) shares rose 7 percent to $316.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised its FY18 earnings guidance.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares fell 16.6 percent to $19.29 in pre-market trading. The company posted upbeat Q2 earnings and sales, but issued Q3 sales guidance near the lower end of analysts' range.
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) fell 16 percent to $11.75 in pre-market trading after reporting a second quarter earnings miss.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) fell 15.6 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings and lowered its FY18 forecast.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) fell 14.6 percent to $6.18 in pre-market trading after climbing 84.22 percent on Thursday.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) fell 11.1 percent to $12.75 in pre-market trading after reporting mixed Q2 results. The company expects deployments to grow 15 percent year-over-year.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 10.6 percent to $5.06 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.39 percent on Thursday.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) shares fell 10.3 percent to $7.51 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) fell 9.2 percent to $31.26 in pre-market trading. Dropbox reported upbeat results for its second quarter. The company also disclosed that its Chief Operating Officer, Dennis Woodside, will step down early in September.
- Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) shares fell 9 percent to $14.00 in pre-market. Intrexon disclosed that it is not announcing final results for quarter ended June 30, 2018 and is delaying the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q.
- Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) fell 6.7 percent to $91.66 in the pre-market trading session. Microchip reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
- National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) fell 6 percent to $3.14 in pre-market trading.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) shares fell 4.6 percent to $9.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 33.94 percent on Thursday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.