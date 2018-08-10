77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares jumped 84.22 percent to close at $7.24 on Thursday.
- TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ: TMSR) gained 55.69 percent to close at $6.4999.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) surged 48.25 percent to close at $1.69 on Thursday after the company priced $10 million, 7.84 million share offering at the market, for an effective price of $1.275.
- TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE: TAT) climbed 42.2 percent to close at $1.55 after the company announced quarterly earnings.
- Belmond Ltd. (NYSE: BEL) shares gained 35.43 percent to close at $15.10 after company released mixed earnings report Wednesday after close.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) jumped 33.78 percent to close at $0.4762.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) climbed 27.82 percent to close at $3.17.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) climbed 26.91 percent to close at $7.31 on Thursday.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) rose 26.65 percent to close at $48.33 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and lifted its guidance for the full year.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) gained 25.45 percent to close at $4.88 after reporting Q2 results.
- Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) rose 21.61 percent to close at $12.10.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares climbed 21.31 percent to close at $57.32 after a second quarter beat. The company also announced the launch of The Roku Channel for Web, a free steaming service.
- CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) rose 19.91 percent to close at $2.53 following Q2 results.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) rose 19.23 percent to close at $38.62 following Q2 results. Bluelinx posted a Q2 loss of $0.93 per share on sales of $892.952 million.
- Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) jumped 18.99 percent to close at $12.03. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported announced the sale of certain property management resources to Front Yard Residential.
- Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AFH) surged 17.65 percent to close at $11.00.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) rose 17.23 percent to close at $2.79.
- PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) gained 17.13 percent to close at $21.40 after reporting Q2 results.
- Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDSA) gained 16.43 percent to close at $2.41. Industrial Services posted Q2 sales of $16.6 million.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NYSE: NK) rose 16.37 percent to close at $3.27.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) gained 16.12 percent to close at $29.82.
- The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (NYSE: DNB) jumped 15.81 percent to close at $142.21 after the company agreed to be acquired by an investor group led by CC Capital, Cannae Holdings and Thomas H. Lee Partners for $145 per share in cash. Dun & Bradstreet also reported quarterly results.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) rose 15.75 percent to close at $55.33 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) jumped 15.28 percent to close at $15.62 following strong Q4 results.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) rose 14.88 percent to close at $18.92 following Q1 earnings.
- Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) gained 14.72 percent to close at $33.12.
- Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE: SAIL) climbed 13.05 percent to close at $29.20 following better-than-expected Q2 earnings and strong Q3 and FY18 guidance.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) rose 12.69 percent to close at $3.02 following a Q2 loss which was in-line with analysts' consensus estimate but very strong sales figures.
- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) rose 12.52 percent to close at $40.00 following strong Q2 earnings.
- MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) gained 11.6 percent to close at $384.39 after mixed earnings results.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) rose 10.87 percent to close at $15.30 after the company announced positive preliminary data from the Phase 1/2 trial that evaluates its SB-525, a cDNA gene therapy candidate for Hemophilia A. The company also reported Q2 results.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) rose 10.76 percent to close at $2.78 after announcing quarterly earnings and releasing updates on multiple drug trials.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) rose 9.81 percent to close at $5.82 following Q2 results.
- Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) rose 9.52 percent to close at $40.25 after reporting strong Q2 results.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) gained 8.97 percent to close at $56.14 after announcing quarterly financial results.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NYSE: IAC) rose 8.72 percent to close at $182.60 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) shares rose 8.61 percent to close at $51.11 after the company reported mixed Q2 results but gave better-than-expected Q3 and FY18 sales guidance.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) shares rose 8.05 percent to close at $92.76 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) rose 7.11 percent to close at $27.10. Zumiez reported a 23 percent rise in July total sales, while comparable sales rose 9.1 percent. The company also raised its Q2 earnings guidance.
- Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) gained 7 percent to close at $28.14 on better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) jumped 6.4 percent to close at $48.87 following Q2 results.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) climbed 6.1 percent to close at $2.960.
- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) rose 5.86 percent to close at $27.47 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) gained 5.39 percent to close at $8.99 following Q2 results.
Losers
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) declined 41.33 percent to close at $4.40 following the company's mixed quarterly earnings announcement.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) declined 33.94 percent to close at $9.85 after cutting its FY2018 guidance.
- iPass Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAS) dropped 29.31 percent to close at $0.275 after the company missed Q2 earnings estimates.
- Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: UPL) declined 25.44 percent to close at $1.26 following the company's quarterly earnings report. Earnings per share and revenue both fell below analysts' estimates.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) dipped 25.39 percent to close at $24.465 after reporting wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares fell 22.88 percent to close at $5.09 on Thursday after surging 134.04 percent on Wednesday.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) tumbled 21.98 percent to close at $0.475 on Thursday after announcing a common stock offering.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) dropped 21.65 percent to close at $2.28 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) dipped 21.35 percent to close at $34.175 after the company posted downbeat Q2 sales and issued weal sales forecast for the third quarter.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) dropped 18.32 percent to close at $30.81 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares fell 18.05 percent to close at $3.45. Gevo reported a $300 million mixed securities shelf offering. The company also reported Q2 loss of $3.31 per share on sales of $9.42 million.
- PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCTI) dropped 17.28 percent to close at $4.69 following Q2 earnings.
- TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares fell 16.94 percent to close at $24.12 following Q2 results.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) declined 16.67 percent to close at $4.25 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISSC) dropped 16.11 percent to close at $2.50 following Q3 results.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) fell 15.62 percent to close at $2.16 after reporting preliminary Q4 results.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) fell 15.43 percent to close at $8.22 following Q2 results.
- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) dropped 14.57 percent to close at $84.05 following Q2 results.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) fell 14.38 percent to close at $4.435 after the nano-cap low-float China-based casual menswear company disclosed Wednesday Alliance Investment acquired an 8.61 percent stake in the company.
- New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) fell 13.48 percent to close at $6.16 after reporting Q2 results.
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) dropped 12.77 percent to close at $12.30 after reporting pricing of public offering of common stock.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) fell 12.24 percent to close at $2.15 after reporting Q2 results.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) fell 12.12 percent to close at $2.90 after tumbling 20.48 percent on Wednesday.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) slipped 12.04 percent to close at $4.75.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) shares declined 11.59 percent to close at $3.890 following Q2 results.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) fell 10.97 percent to close at $225.22 despite strong Q2 earnings.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) fell 10.56 percent to close at $70.03 after reporting Q2 results.
- Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) fell 9.41 percent to close at $18.78 following Q2 results.
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) dropped 7.36 percent to close at $7.80 after reporting Q2 results.
- Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) fell 7.3 percent to close at $51.02 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to Sell and lowered its price target to $44.
- NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) fell 6.85 percent to close at $83.00 after announcing proposed offering of common stock.
- GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) dropped 6.59 percent to close at $18.01 following Q2 results.
- Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) dropped 5.02 percent to close at $1,942.39 after the online travel agency postponed its scheduled earnings release from Wednesday to Thursday. The company said Thursday it earned $20.67 per share in the second quarter on revenue of $3.5 billion versus expectations of $17.32 per share and $3.44 billion. Management also guided its third-quarter EPS to a range of $36.70-$37.70 versus the Street's estimate of $39.79 per share.
