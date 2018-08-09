Market Overview

Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2018 8:44am   Comments
Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) stock was trading lower by more than 8 percent Thursday morning after the online travel agency postponed its scheduled earnings release from Wednesday to Thursday. The company said Thursday it earned $20.67 per share in the second quarter on revenue of $3.5 billion versus expectations of $17.32 per share and $3.44 billion. Management also guided its third-quarter EPS to a range of $36.70-$37.70 versus the Street's estimate of $39.79 per share.

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) was trading marginally higher ahead of its second ever earnings report as a public company after Thursday's close. Shares of the global collaboration platform have traded mostly sideways since its IPO.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) was trading flat but may see increased volatility after rival pharmacy retailer Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) said it terminated a merger deal with grocer Albertsons. Rite Aid's stock lost around 8 percent on the announcement.

KBS Fashion Group Ltd (NASDAQ: KBSF) gained more than 50 percent after the nano-cap low-float China-based casual menswear company disclosed Wednesday Alliance Investment acquired an 8.61 percent stake in the company.

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) was trading higher by around 1 percent after rival cruiseline company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) saw its stock gain 3 percent in reaction to a strong second-quarter results and guidance.

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

