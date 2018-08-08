7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a second quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $235 million, beating estimates by $3 million. The company also reported GAAP earnings of 13 cents per share, beating estimates by 12 cents. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $47 million.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are up 9 percent after a second quarter beat. Breakeven earnings beat estimates by 14 cents, while sales of $156.8 million beat estimates by $15 million. The company also announced the launch of The Roku Channel for Web, a free steaming service.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1 per share, beating estimates by 12 cents. Sales came in at $188 million, beating estimates by $3 million. Comps were up 0.5 percent in the quarter and the company sees FY18 same store sales flat to up 0.5 percent.
- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a second quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.43), beating estimates by 41 cents. Sales came in at $74 million, beating estimates by $6 million.
Losers
- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a second quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 25 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $941 million, beating estimates by $5 million. The company issued FY18 guidance that fell in-line with analyst estimates.
- e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) shares are down 2.7 percent after cutting its FY2018 guidance. The company's second quarter EPS of 13 cents beat a 6-cent estimate, while sales of $59 million just missed estimates.
- Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) shares are down 1 percent after rescheduling its second quarter earnings call to Thursday.
