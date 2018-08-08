Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock was trading lower by nearly 2 percent early Wednesday morning. The company was the most searched ticker on Benzinga Pro Tuesday in reaction to CEO Elon Musk's comments he's interested in taking the company private for $420 per share. The stock was halted for a brief period of time for investors to fully digest the news and when trading resumed at 3:45 shares spiked to a high of $387.46.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) was trading higher by nearly 3 percent in reaction to its earnings report. The retail pharmacy and health care company said it earned $1.69 per share in the second quarter on revenue of $46.7 billion versus expectations of $1.61 per share and $46.34 billion. The company also updated its pending merger with Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) and said it expects to close in early Q4 if not earlier.

Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) was trading lower by nearly 9 percent after reporting a second quarter EPS and sales miss. Management also lowered its 2018 sales expectations from down 0 to 3 percent to a new range of down 7 to 10 percent.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) gained nearly 30 percent after the commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treatments for rare diseases announced an update to a clinical study. The company said top-line results from its phase 3 SONICS study of RECORLEV for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome achieved statistical significance with 30 percent of patients showing normalization of mean urinary free cortisol after six months of treatment.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) gained nearly 25 percent in reaction to a strong second quarter earnings report. The company said it earned 64 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $87.8 million versus expectations of 45 cents per share and $77.82 million. The company also issued in-line third quarter sales and EPS guidance

Related Links:

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Panel Backs Insmed, Eidos' Maiden Earnings, Paratek Awaits Adcom Verdict

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session