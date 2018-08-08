77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares jumped 72.92 percent to close at $4.15 on Tuesday.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares rose 34.33 percent to close at $6.32.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) gained 28.02 percent to close at $2.33 following news that Ford is rolling out company's EksoVest Wearable Technology globally to aid worker fatigue and injury.
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) rose 25 percent to close at $4.15 after the company beat Q2 sales estimates and raised 2018 sales guidance.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) surged 24.63 percent to close at $19.53 after the company posted a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) rose 24.17 percent to close at $43.51 after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly results.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) rose 23.81 percent to close at $8.84 after the company beat Q2 earnings estimates and issued strong 2018 production outlook.
- On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE: ONDK) shares gained 23.56 percent to close at $8.39 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY18 guidance.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) gained 22.76 percent to close at $15.91 following Q2 results.
- Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) jumped 20.9 percent to close at $29.44 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY18 earnings outlook.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) shares jumped 20.7 percent to close at $8.28 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) rose 19.72 percent to close at $11.05.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) jumped 18.7 percent to close at $75.10 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter. The company issued strong third-quarter and FY18 guidance.
- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) gained 18.24 percent to close at $37.40 following Q2 results.
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) gained 18.2 percent to close at $57.66 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) rose 17.7 percent to close at $2.66 after announcing change to its board.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) climbed 17.21 percent to close at $166.62 following better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) gained 16.91 percent to close at $27.86 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) climbed 16.56 percent to close at $74.95 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) rose 15.24 percent to close at $11.57 following Q2 results.
- Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) climbed 14.9 percent to close at $25.84 after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) gained 14.29 percent to close at $20.40 following Q2 results.
- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) jumped 14.04 percent to close at $38.99 following Q2 results.
- Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) rose 13.49 percent to close at $2.86 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AFH) jumped 13.33 percent to close at $9.35 after reporting Q2 results.
- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) gained 13.17 percent to close at $65.75 following upbeat Q2 results.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares rose 12.66 percent to close at $45.40 after reporting Q4 results.
- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) gained 12.49 percent to close at $28.28 following strong Q2 results.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) rose 12.32 percent to close at $25.89.
- Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) shares surged 11.78 percent to close at $23.24 following Q2 results.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) gained 11.29 percent to close at $14.20.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) rose 11.21 percent to close at $11.31 on Tuesday following Q2 earnings.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) shares jumped 11.02 percent to close at $7.76 after reporting Q2 results.
- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) climbed 10.29 percent to close at $55.20 following strong Q2 results.
- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMY) rose 9.96 percent to close at $2.705 after the company reported year-over-year increase in Q2 EPS and sales.
- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) gained 8.76 percent to close at $32.53 after reporting Q2 results.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) shares gained 8.72 percent to close at $2.37 on Tuesday after the company reported amendment to its credit agreement.
- Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) surged 7.56 percent to close at $31.30 following Q2 results.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) gained 7.55 percent to close at $40.30 following strong Q2 results.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) shares rose 7.22 percent to close at $41.01 after reporting results for its third quarter.
- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) rose 6.69 percent to close at $180.14 after reporting Q4 results.
- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) gained 5.32 percent to close at $31.70 after the company reported mixed Q2 results but raised 2018 EPS guidance.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) shares rose 4.53 percent to close at $23.52 after reporting quarterly results.
Losers
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares dipped 68.44 percent to close at $0.71 on Tuesday. The Data Monitoring Committee has recommended that the Phase 3 INOvation-1 study evaluating INOpulse should be stopped for futility.
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) fell 50.54 percent to close at $3.63. Gemphire Therapeutics announced the FDA has sought data from a sub-chronic toxicology study to support lifting of the partial clinical hold imposed on its gemcabene with respect to clinical trials of duration over six months. The agency also deemed the end-of-Phase 2 meeting and the subsequent initiation of Phase 3 trials investigating gemcabene in dyslipidemia indications and long-term safety exposure trials needed for registration will not take place until the partial hold is lifted.
- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) dipped 28.04 percent to close at $24.985 after the company reported downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) dropped 27.83 percent to close at $56.01 after the company reported Q2 financial results and recent business progress.
- Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE: SN) dipped 27.57 percent to close at $3.31 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) dropped 26.23 percent to close at $2.25 after reporting Q2 results.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) fell 20 percent to close at $1.60.
- Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP (NYSE: WMLP) dropped 20 percent to close at $1.80.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) shares fell 18.65 percent to close at $39.405 following Q2 results.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) fell 17.46 percent to close at $15.41 after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Intermolecular, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMI) dropped 16.11 percent to close at $1.25 after the company missed Q2 sales estimates and issued weak Q3 guidance.
- Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXWL) declined 16.08 percent to close at $3.60 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) dropped 15.97 percent to close at $51.99 following Q2 results.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) fell 15.93 percent to close at $32.41. Tenet Healthcare posted upbeat Q2 earnings, while sales missed views.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) dropped 15.87 percent to close at $5.30.
- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) dropped 15.21 percent to close at $27.60 following Q2 results.
- Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) shares fell 15.1 percent to close at $8.04 after the company lowered its FY18 profit forecast.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) fell 14.84 percent to close at $78.53 despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) fell 14.77 percent to close at $49.56 after the company reported a Q2 net loss of $3.09 million, versus a year-ago loss of $22 million. Sales came in at $325 million for the quarter. The company also announced the purchase of Mortgage Lenders of America.
- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTE) fell 14.18 percent to close at $8.35 folowing Q2 results.
- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) declined 13.99 percent to close at $56.44 after the company posted downbeat Q2 results and lowered FY18 sales guidance.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) fell 13.62 percent to close at $5.20 following Q2 results.
- ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) dropped 13.48 percent to close at $3.305 following Q2 results.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) fell 13.46 percent to close at $2.70.
- Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR) shares dropped 13.44 percent to close at $38.44.
- Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) fell 12.29 percent to close at $18.55 following Q2 results.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) fell 11.87 percent to close at $4.75.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) dipped 11.51 percent to close at $12.92.
- QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) shares fell 11.28 percent to close at $12.98 after reporting Q4 results.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) fell 9.55 percent to close at $19.41 after the company missed Q2 earnings estimates and cut 2018 EPS guidance.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) dropped 9.46 percent to close at $22.625.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares declined 8.64 percent to close at $5.025 following Q2 results.
- TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) shares fell 6.03 percent to close at $13.10 after the company reported a 6 million share common stock offering and concurrent private placement of 200,000 shares to affiliates of Colony Capital.
- Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) rose 5.09 percent to close at $25.55 following Q2 results.
