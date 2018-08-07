Market Overview

8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 07, 2018 4:52pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares are up 9 percent after reporting a second quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $577 million, beating estimates by $15 million. Adjusted earnings came in at 17 cents per share. The company says it sees third quarter sales down 16-10 percent and fourth quarter sales down 14-8 percent.
  • Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares are up 9 percent after reporting a second quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 41 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $421 million, beating estimates by $8 million.
  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a second quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.14), beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $262 million, beating estimates by $11 million. Average revenue per user was up 34 percent to $1.40.
  • Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a second quarter sales beat. Sales came in at $477 million, beating estimates by $30 million. Earnings came in at $(0.80). The company issued strong FY18 sales and earnings guidance.

Losers

  • Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares are down 11 percent after reporting a second quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 49 cents per share, missing estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $408 million, missing estimates by $17 million. The company also lowered FY18 sales and EPS guidance.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) shares are down 4 percent despite posting a second quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $3.49, beating estimates by 26 cents. Sales came in at $500 million, beating estimates by $31 million. The company reaffirmed FY18 guidance and raised FY18 Xyrem sales guidance to $1.35 billion-$1.38 billion.
  • Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a second quarter sales miss. Earnings fell in-line with estimates at 57 cents per share. Sales came in a t $2.32 billion, missing estimates by $22 million. The company cut FY18 sales guidance but raised adjusted EPS guidance for the year. The company also announced it was adding $250 million to its buyback plan.
  • Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a third quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.87, missing estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $15.23 billion, missing estimates by $110 million.

