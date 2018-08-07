Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) stock was trading marginally lower Tuesday morning after gaining more than 7 percent Monday. The wireless carrier moved higher after the New York Post reported the Department of Justice believes three 5G carriers would be sufficient to ensure a competitive industry. The report further fueled speculation of a T-Mobile merger with Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S)

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) was trading flat after shareholder and activist investor Carl Icahn released an open letter which voiced his opposition to the proposed takeover of Cigna by Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ: ESRX).

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) gained more than 17 percent in reaction to a strong second-quarter earnings report. The cloud communications platform said it earned 3 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $147.754 million versus expectations of a 5-cent per share loss and $131.06 million. Management also guided its full year EPS to a range of 2 to 4 cents on sales of $585.5 million-$589.5 million versus expectations of an 8-cent per share loss and $543 million.

Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) was trading higher by more than 8 percent in reaction to its second-quarter results. The maker of gaming headset and audio accessories said it earned 44 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $60.8 million versus expectations of a 2-cent per share loss and $47.9 million. Management also lifted its full year EPS outlook from 95 cents to $1.95 and lifted its sales guidance from $205 million to $255 million.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) was trading marginally higher ahead of its scheduled fiscal third-quarter earnings report after Tuesday's close. The company is expected to earn $1.95 per share on sales of $15.34 billion. Many investors will be paying attention to streaming growth metrics, ESPN+ and commentary regarding the pending acquisition of most of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA)'s assets.

