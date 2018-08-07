36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMY) rose 26 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported year-over-year increase in Q2 EPS and sales.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) rose 19.2 percent to $75.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter. The company issued strong third-quarter and FY18 guidance.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) shares rose 9.3 percent to $7.50 in pre-market following upbeat Q2 results.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) rose 9.2 percent to $46.31 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company also raised FY18 sales guidance.
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) shares rose 8.8 percent to $11.10 in pre-market trading after the company beat Q2 sales estimates and raised 2018 sales guidance.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) rose 8.1 percent to $32.80 in pre-market trading following a second-quarter earnings beat. The company raised its FY18 EPS and sales outlook.
- Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) rose 7.2 percent to $26.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY18 earnings outlook.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares rose 6.7 percent to $43.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 6.6 percent to $6.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 13.81 percent on Monday.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) rose 6.5 percent to $4.76 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPE) shares rose 6.2 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading after climbing 13.62 percent on Monday.
- The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE: RUBI) rose 5.7 percent to $3.55 in pre-market trading after declining 6.15 percent on Monday.
- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) shares rose 5.1 percent to $28.43 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.08 percent on Monday.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) rose 3.7 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading after falling 3.12 percent on Monday.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) shares rose 3.6 percent to $7.24 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- BHP Billiton plc (NYSE: BBL) rose 3.5 percent to $45.32 in pre-market trading.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) rose 3.2 percent to $20.80 in pre-market trading after surging 5.72 percent on Monday.
- Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN) rose 3 percent to $76.25 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) shares rose 3 percent to $23.14 in pre-market trading after reporting quarterly results.
- Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) rose 2.5 percent to $27.54 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
Losers
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) fell 17.5 percent to $48.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported a Q2 net loss of $3.09 million, versus a year-ago loss of $22 million. Sales came in at $325 million for the quarter. The company also announced the purchase of Mortgage Lenders of America.
- Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) shares fell 10.2 percent to $8.51 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its FY18 profit forecast.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) fell 9.6 percent to $16.88 in pre-market trading after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) shares fell 9.2 percent to $44.00 in pre-market following Q2 results.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) fell 8.1 percent to $10.22 in pre-market trading after surging 58.63 percent on Monday.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) fell 7.9 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading after tumbling 4.66 percent on Monday.
- Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE: SN) fell 5.9 percent to $4.30 in the pre-market trading session following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) shares fell 5.2 percent to $36.26 in pre-market trading after reporting results for its third quarter.
- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) fell 4.9 percent to $160.61 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) fell 4.8 percent to $31.53 in pre-market trading.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) fell 4.5 percent to $88.10 in pre-market trading despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) shares fell 4 percent to $124.12 in pre-market trading. Marriott reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations.
- TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) shares fell 3.8 percent to $13.41 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 6 million share common stock offering and concurrent private placement of 200,000 shares to affiliates of Colony Capital.
- Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) fell 3.7 percent to $42.55 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 3.7 percent to $125.19 in pre-market trading.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) fell 3.4 percent to $28.49 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Apollo Gaming Holdings launched a secondary offering of 5.5 million shares of common stock.
