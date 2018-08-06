44 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cherokee Inc. (NASDAQ: CHKE) climbed 104.6 percent to $0.9102. Cherokee received a $40 million term loan from Gordon Brothers Finance Company to refinance debt and increase liquidity.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares climbed 32 percent to $4.93 after the company reported an increase in Q3 EPS and sales year-over-year.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) surged 18.1 percent to $2.125 after climbing 20.00 percent on Friday.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) rose 16.5 percent to $3.96 after surging 18.47 percent on Friday.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) gained 15.7 percent to $8.11. Protagonist Therapeutics secured a $22 million equity financing. The company also disclosed that final results from PROPEL study support further clinical development of PTG-100 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) gained 13.6 percent to $20.2701. GeenSky and American Express disclosed a strategic alliance to help consumers finance purchases.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) climbed 13.33 percent to $2.55.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) shares rose 13.2 percent to $110.09. Goldman Sachs upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from Sell to Buy.
- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) shares rose 12.3 percent to $23.72 after reporting Q2 results. The company reported strong Q2 attendance growth and established a goal of $475 million to $500 million of adjusted EBITDA by 2020.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) climbed 11.7 percent to $55.49.
- Web.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEB) gained 11.2 percent to $28.25. Web.com Group reported an amended agreement with affiliates of Siris Capital Group, LLC to purchase all of the outstanding common stock of Web.com for $28 per share in cash.
- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) climbed 11 percent to $6.25 after reporting Q3 results.
- Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) rose 10.5 percent to $65.55 following Q3 earnings.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) climbed 9.9 percent to $10.00 following Q2 results.
- Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTWS) gained 9.1 percent to $68.55 after SJW Group announced it will acquire the company for $70 per share in cash.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) climbed 8.8 percent to $40.66 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSE: UWN) rose 8.4 percent to $2.33 after the company disclosed that it is in exclusive discussions to sell the company.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) gained 8.1 percent to $6.075.
- Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATRS) rose 7.1 percent to $2.785 after the specialty pharmaceutical company said it reached a new agreement with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE). The companies will develop a combination drug device rescue pen which combines Antares' QuickShot auto injector with an undisclosed Pfizer drug.
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) gained 5.8 percent to $71.0075 after the company beat Q3 earnings estimates and raised its 2019 EPS guidance.
- Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) gained 5.5 percent to $84.62 after the company beat Q2 sales estimates and raised 2018 EPS guidance.
- Allot Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) rose 4.6 percent to $5.504. Needham upgraded Allot Communications from Hold to Buy.
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) rose 4.6 percent to $60.43 after the company posted upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 4.2 percent to $2.22 after reporting Q2 results.
Losers
- Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP (NYSE: WMLP) shares dipped 47 percent to $2.21 after the company quarterly EPS of $(4.10) and sales of $64.30 million.
- Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) fell 39.8 percent to $1.4201 after the FDA issued a complete response letter regarding Pain's REMOXY oxycodone; The FDA said the data does not show that the benefits of REMOXY outweigh the risks.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) declined 33.8 percent to $6.30 despite the company announcing that its OV101 trial achieved its primary endpoint.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) dipped 27.3 percent to $2.0566 after reporting up to $25 million common stock offering.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) dropped 18.8 percent to $2.47 after reporting Q2 results.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) slipped 17.4 percent to $1.90.
- Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) fell 13 percent to $23.14 after the company reported mixed Q2 earnings and cut FY18 outlook.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) dropped 12.4 percent to $1.9006.
- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) shares declined 12.3 percent to $1.85.
- Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CMTA) fell 11.7 percent to $8.68.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) dropped 10.6 percent to $1.645 after the company cut its 2019 EPS and EBITDA outlook.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) shares declined 10.2 percent to $3.80.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares fell 8.5 percent to $1.29 after the company's licensee Pain Therapeutics received CRL from the FDA regarding REMOXY.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: LKSD) dropped 8.2 percent to $10.88.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) tumbled 8.1 percent to $4.59.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) dropped 8.1 percent to $3.080 on competition concerns, after Avis earlier announced a partnership to provide Lyft drivers with on-demand vehicles.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares dropped 7 percent to $14.16. Piper Jaffray downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from Overweight to Neutral.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) declined 5.8 percent to $24.63. JMP Securities downgraded Insmed from Market Outperform to Market Perform.
- Sotheby's (NYSE: BID) fell 5.6 percent to $49.93 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Praxair, Inc. (NYSE: PX) fell 4.4 percent to $156.96 following reports that US antitrust authorities issued additional demands which could affect closing of the company's $47 billion merger with Linde AG.
