Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) stock gained more than 4 percent early Monday morning after the lentiviral-based gene therapy company announced a collaboration agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN). As part of the new agreement, the companies will apply their respective technology platforms to develop novel immune cell therapies for cancer.

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATRS) gained more than 7 percent after the specialty pharmaceutical company said it reached a new agreement with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE). The companies will develop a combination drug device rescue pen which combines Antares' QuickShot auto injector with an undisclosed Pfizer drug.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) gained more than 3 percent after reporting its fiscal third-quarter earnings report. The food company said it earned $1.50 per share in the quarter on revenue of $10.051 billion versus expectations of $1.49 per share and $10.31 billion. The company also guided its full year 2018 sales guidance to a range of $40 billion-$41 billion versus expectations of $40.59 billion.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) spiked higher by more than 50 percent on no notable news or clear catalyst. Similar activity has been seen in other nano-cap low float stocks over the past few months.

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) was trading flat ahead of the company's earnings report after Monday's closing bell. The operator of multiple hotel brands across the world is expected to earn $1.38 per share in the second quarter on revenue of $5.84 billion. The company has beaten EPS estimates over the past 17 quarters but the sales line has been more mixed over the same time period. Key items investors may want to focus on in the earnings report and conference call include revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth across both the domestic and international markets.

