66 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP (NYSE: WMLP) climbed 113.85 percent to close at $4.17 on Friday after climbing 19.63 percent on Thursday.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) jumped 38.13 percent to close at $22.10. Arlo Technologies priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) gained 29 percent to close at $4.205 after the company beat Q2 sales estimates.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) jumped 29 percent to close at $17.35 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) climbed 26.26 percent to close at $44.95 on Friday after the company announced strong quarterly financial results.
- Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) shares rose 26.04 percent to close at $30.20 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
- Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HQCL) shares rose 25.3 percent to close at $8.27 after the company reported the receipt of preliminary non-binding going private proposal for $9 per ADS.
- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) climbed 21.82 percent to close at $213.19 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ: CTRL) gained 20.6 percent to close at $31.67 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) rose 19.75 percent to close at $37.60 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) climbed 19.4 percent to close at $9.17 following strong Q2 results.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) gained 19.14 percent to close at $19.30 after the company posted better-than-expected Q2 results.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) rose 18.68 percent to close at $5.40 following Q2 results.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) surged 18.47 percent to close at $3.40.
- Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) climbed 17.71 percent to close at $59.22 after the company reported strong quarterly financial results.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) rose 17.7 percent to close at $7.05 after the company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter on Thursday.
- TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TACT) rose 17.65 percent to close at $14.00 after reporting Q2 results.
- HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) gained 16.25 percent to close at $28.90 following Q2 results.
- Energy Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: UUUU) jumped 14.85 percent to close at $3.51
- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) shares rose 14.53 percent to close at $34.20 after reporting better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSI) gained 14.32 percent to close at $21.95 after reporting Q2 results.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) rose 12.74 percent to close at $13.89.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) shares rose 12.69 percent to close at $37.93 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company also issued strong third-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSS) gained 11.47 percent to close at $35.95.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) gained 11.37 percent to close at $84.55 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE: BMS) climbed 11.27 percent to close at $51.53.
- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) shares rose 10.7 percent to close at $21.72 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its 2018 guidance.
- Take-Two Interactive Sofare, Inc.. (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares rose 8.98 percent to close at $123.41 following Q1 earnings.
- ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC) rose 8.37 percent to close at $2.72 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) climbed 7.69 percent to close at $2.80 following Q2 results.
- Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW) rose 7.53 percent to close at $2.00 on Friday after climbing 18.47 percent on Thursday.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) gained 6.64 percent to close at $46.55 after the company announced its quarterly financial results.
- inTEST Corporation (NASDAQ: INTT) rose 6.08 percent to close at $7.85 after the company announced strong quarterly earnings and issued upbeat next-quarter guidance.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) gained 5.59 percent to close at $37.39 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 5.22 percent to close at $20.95. Sonos shares gained Thursday after the company priced its initial public offering at $15 per share.
- Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) shares rose 5.16 percent to close at $41.59 after reporting Q2 results.
Losers
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) declined 29.64 percent to close at $7.12 after the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) shares tumbled 26.32 percent to close at $28.36 after the company posted downbeat third-quarter results.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares dropped 24.24 percent to close at $10.78 after the company missed Q2 earnings estimates.
- Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRO) fell 23.55 percent to close at $26.97 after reporting weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) fell 21.86 percent to close at $9.65 after the company announced quarterly financial results on Thursday.
- Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) shares declined 18.15 percent to close at $5.32 after the company reported Q2 results.
- 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) dipped 17.09 percent to close at $77.18 after the company missed Q2 sales estimates and issued weak Q3 guidance.
- Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSI) shares dropped 14.01 percent to close at $26.40 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares fell 13.95 percent to close at $40.40 after reporting Q2 results.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) dropped 13.94 percent to close at $48.45 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPE) fell 13.76 percent to close at $2.57.
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) dropped 13.73 percent to close at $18.97. The Audit Committee has informed the SEC that it has commenced an investigation into a complaint filed by a former employee.
- Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) fell 13.13 percent to close at $61.655 after the company reported mixed Q2 earnings and issued weak 2018 guidance.
- Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) dropped 12.98 percent to close at $22.25 following Q2 results.
- Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) fell 12.49 percent to close at $39.39 following Q2 results.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) dropped 12.09 percent to close at $1.89.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares dipped 12 percent to close at $12.39.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) dropped 11.99 percent to close at $6.97 after reporting Q2 results.
- Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) fell 11.89 percent to close at $56.34 despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak FY18 sales guidance.
- Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) dropped 11.08 percent to close at $29.22.
- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) fell 11.03 percent to close at $15.01 after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
- MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MYRG) dropped 10.81 percent to close at $35.105.
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) shares fell 9.66 percent to close at $9.965 following weak Q2 results.
- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) fell 8.52 percent to close at $12.35 after the company missed Q1 EPS estimates and issued weak 2018 guidance.
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) fell 8.49 percent to close at $52.30 after the company reported Q2 results and issued weak Q3 sales forecast.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) dropped 8.34 percent to close at $37.68.
- Travelport Worldwide Limited (NASDAQ: TVPT) dropped 8.3 percent to close at $18.34 despite beating Q2 earnings and reaffirming in-line 2018 guidance.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares fell 7.81 percent to close at $19.25. Symantec reported upbeat sales for its first quarter, but issued weak second-quarter and FY19 sales guidance.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPN) dropped 6.81 percent to close at $4.79 after reporting Q2 earnings.
- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares declined 6.31 percent to close at $3.86.
Posted-In: Friday's Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.