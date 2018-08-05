Market Overview

The IPO Outlook For The Week: An Airline, A Biotech And 2 Banks
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 05, 2018 9:48am   Comments
For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud.

Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) will issue 6.7 million shares between $15 and $17 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The 95-year-old financial firm boasts $4 billion in assets and $40 billion in custody and investment assets under management.

Mesa Air Group Inc (MESA) will issue 10.7 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. In partnership with United and American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL), the New Mexico airline company operates Embraer SA (ADR) (NYSE: ERJ) and Bombardier jets between eight U.S. airports.

Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) will issue more than 3.33 million shares between $12 and $15 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The pharmaceutical company develops therapies for oncological and neurological indications.

Pacific City Financial Corp (PCB) will issue nearly 2.4 million shares between $20 and $22 Friday on the Nasdaq. Based in California, the state-chartered bank has provided personal and business financial services since 2003.

Posted-In: News Previews IPOs Top Stories Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

