56 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP (NYSE: WMLP) surged 109.7 percent to $4.09 after climbing 19.63 percent on Thursday.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) jumped 33.8 percent to $4.36 after the company beat Q2 sales estimates.
- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) rose 28.3 percent to $224.567 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) shares climbed 26.8 percent to $30.39 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) rose 25 percent to $16.80 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HQCL) shares gained 23.5 percent to $8.15 after the company reported the receipt of preliminary non-binding going private proposal for $9 per ADS.
- Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ: CTRL) gained 22 percent to $32.00 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) gained 21 percent to $43.10 after the company announced strong quarterly financial results.
- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) rose 18.8 percent to $37.30 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) rose 18.4 percent to $19.1861 after the company posted better-than-expected Q2 results.
- TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TACT) gained 17 percent to $13.90 after reporting Q2 results.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) shares rose 15.4 percent to $38.85 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company also issued strong third-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) rose 13.5 percent to $6.80 after the company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter on Thursday.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) gained 13 percent to $85.79 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 12.4 percent to $22.3901. Sonos shares gained Thursday after the company priced its initial public offering at $15 per share.
- Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) climbed 12.2 percent to $56.47 after the company reported strong quarterly financial results.
- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) shares rose 11.9 percent to $21.945 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its 2018 guidance.
- Take-Two Interactive Sofare, Inc.. (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares rose 11.8 percent to $126.635 following Q1 earnings.
- Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) climbed 11.1 percent to $8.5327 following strong Q2 results.
- Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) shares rose 10.8 percent to $43.81 after reporting Q2 results.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) gained 9.4 percent to $47.75 after the company announced its quarterly financial results.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) shares rose 9.2 percent to $27.16 after reporting strong Q2 results.
- ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC) rose 8.8 percent to $2.73 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW) rose 8.4 percent to $2.0158 after climbing 18.47 percent on Thursday.
- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) shares rose 7.7 percent to $32.15 after reporting better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- inTEST Corporation (NASDAQ: INTT) rose 7 percent to $7.911 after the company announced strong quarterly earnings and issued upbeat next-quarter guidance.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) climbed 6.8 percent to $2.775 following Q2 results.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) gained 6.2 percent to $37.58 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
Losers
- Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) shares dipped 26.4 percent to $28.33 after the company posted downbeat third-quarter results.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares fell 20.8 percent to $11.27 after the company missed Q2 earnings estimates.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) dropped 20 percent to $8.10 after the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings.
- 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) fell 18 percent to $76.30 after the company missed Q2 sales estimates and issued weak Q3 guidance.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) fell 17.6 percent to $10.175 after the company announced quarterly financial results on Thursday.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) dropped 15.9 percent to $47.38 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRO) fell 15.7 percent to $29.74 after reporting weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) shares tumbled 14.8 percent to $5.54 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) dropped 14.5 percent to $18.80. The Audit Committee has informed the SEC that it has commenced an investigation into a complaint filed by a former employee.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares fell 13.9 percent to $17.98. Symantec reported upbeat sales for its first quarter, but issued weak second-quarter and FY19 sales guidance.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPN) dropped 13.8 percent to $4.431 after reporting Q2 earnings.
- Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) fell 12.8 percent to $61.91 after the company reported mixed Q2 earnings and issued weak 2018 guidance.
- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) fell 12.7 percent to $14.735 after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares declined 12 percent to $3.62.
- Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSI) shares dropped 12 percent to $27.02 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares fell 10.5 percent to $42.00 after reporting Q2 results.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) dipped 10.4 percent to $4.03.
- Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) fell 10.2 percent to $57.46 despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak FY18 sales guidance.
- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) fell 10.1 percent to $12.135 after the company missed Q1 EPS estimates and issued weak 2018 guidance.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) dropped 10 percent to $57.54 after the company beat Q2 earnings but issued weak 2018 sales guidance.
- Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) fell 9.5 percent to $40.7495 following Q2 results.
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) fell 8.2 percent to $52.45 after the company reported Q2 results and issued weak Q3 sales forecast.
- Travelport Worldwide Limited (NASDAQ: TVPT) dropped 7.7 percent to $18.465 despite beating Q2 earnings and reaffirming in-line 2018 guidance.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) dropped 7.7 percent to $37.93.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell 7.4 percent to $4.3875 after the company missed Q2 earnings estimates.
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) shares fell 6.2 percent to $10.35 following weak Q2 results.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) fell 4.7 percent to $29.50 after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
