30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP (NYSE: WMLP) rose 24.4 percent to $2.45 in pre-market trading after climbing 19.63 percent on Thursday.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) rose 21.3 percent to $19.65 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) rose 18.3 percent to $207 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 results.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) shares rose 13.5 percent to $28.25 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q2 results.
- Take-Two Interactive Sofare, Inc.. (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares rose 12.5 percent to $127.42 in pre-market trading following Q1 earnings.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares rose 10.4 percent to $9.02 in pre-market trading. Clearside Biomedical is expected to release Q2 results on August 8.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) shares rose 9.9 percent to $37.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company also issued strong third-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ: CTRL) rose 8.7 percent to $28.55 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW) rose 8.6 percent to $2.02 in pre-market trading after climbing 18.47 percent on Thursday.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 8.3 percent to $6.11 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 7.7 percent to $21.45 in pre-market trading. Sonos shares gained Thursday after the company priced its initial public offering at $15 per share.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) rose 6.8 percent to $14.00 in pre-market trading after falling 3.10 percent on Thursday.
- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) shares rose 5.5 percent to $31.48 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) shares rose 5.5 percent to $20.70 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its 2018 guidance.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares rose 4.7 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.53 percent on Thursday.
- Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) rose 4 percent to $34.16 in pre-market trading after surging 41.52 percent on Thursday.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) rose 3.1 percent to $6.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter on Thursday.
Losers
- Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRO) fell 12.2 percent to $31 in pre-market trading after reporting weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares fell 11.2 percent to $18.54 in pre-market trading. Symantec reported upbeat sales for its first quarter, but issued weak second-quarter and FY19 sales guidance.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares fell 10.4 percent to $12.75 in pre-market trading after the company missed Q2 earnings estimates.
- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) fell 9.6 percent to $12.20 in pre-market trading after the company missed Q1 EPS estimates and issued weak 2018 guidance.
- Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) fell 9.1 percent to $64.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed Q2 earnings and issued weak 2018 guidance.
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) fell 7.2 percent to $53.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results and issued weak Q3 sales forecast.
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) shares fell 5.7 percent to $10.40 in pre-market trading following weak Q2 results.
- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE: FTAI) fell 5.6 percent to $17.50 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) fell 5.1 percent to $29.40 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
- American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) fell 5 percent to $52.45 in pre-market trading after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) shares fell 4.9 percent to $9.90 in pre-market trading.
- Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) fell 4.8 percent to $60.90 in pre-market trading despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak FY18 sales guidance.
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) shares fell 4 percent to $30.92 in pre-market trading.
