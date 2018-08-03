75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ: WIFI) shares gained 41.52 percent to close at $32.86 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Boingo Wireless also announced the purchase of Elauwit Networks for $28 million in cash.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) gained 32.73 percent to close at $19.91. Sonos priced its initial public offering at $15 per share.
- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares jumped 30.65 percent to close at $124.69 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY18 sales guidance.
- Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ: QTRH) surged 28.7 percent to close at $1.39 on Thursday after its patent licensing company subsidiary WiLan won a $145.1 million verdict against Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) in a patent infringement suit.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) rose 26.83 percent to close at $12.62 following Q2 results.
- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) rose 24.75 percent to close at $61.75 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: HABT) gained 21.69 percent to close at $15.15 after the company announced strong quarterly financial results.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) shares gained 21.47 percent to close at $38.75 after the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings and raised FY18 sales growth guidance.
- Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) gained 21.44 percent to close at $31.55 after reporting stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
- Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) shares rose 20.39 percent to close at $21.43 following upbeat Q1 results.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) jumped 19.53 percent to close at $1.53 on Thursday after the nano-cap REIT said it reached an agreement to sell its Yuma Hospitality Property for $16.25 million. Investors and traders should be reminded the REIT is a low float stock with 2.3 million shares outstanding and could be susceptible to low-float manipulate as has been seen in other names over the past few months.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) gained 18.57 percent to close at $12.45 after reporting Q2 results.
- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) shares jumped 18.12 percent to close at $17.99 following strong Q2 earnings.
- The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE: RUBI) rose 17.99 percent to close at $3.28 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Jamba, Inc. (NASDAQ: JMBA) gained 16.77 percent to close at $12.95. Focus Brands announced plans to acquire Jamba for $13 per share in cash.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 16.19 percent to close at $349.54. Tesla reported wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company expects to produce 50,000-55,000 Model 3s in the third quarter.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) gained 16.03 percent to close at $44.15 after reporting Q2 earnings.
- Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) climbed 15.35 percent to close at $40.65.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) gained 14.98 percent to close at $3.76.
- Majesco (NYSE: MJCO) rose 14.94 percent to close at $9.00 on Thursday.
- NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) rose 14.41 percent to close at $16.83 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
- Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) climbed 14.35 percent to close at $12.35 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) rose 14.18 percent to close at $73.76 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE: ETP) jumped 14 percent to close at $24.18. Energy Transfer Equity announced plans to acquire Energy Transfer Partners in a unit-for-unit exchange.
- Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) gained 13.36 percent to close at $24.77 after reporting strong Q2 earnings.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) gained 13.36 percent to close at $28.08 after reporting Q2 earnings.
- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) climbed 13.24 percent to close at $26.85.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) surged 13.04 percent to close at $57.74.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) rose 12.69 percent to close at $25.30 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) gained 12.17 percent to close at $49.50 following strong Q2 results.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) climbed 11.5 percent to close at $85.04 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) climbed 9.98 percent to close at $14.00 after reporting positive results for the Phase 1 study of its DNL201, with the Parkinson's disease treatment candidate achieving its safety, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic objectives.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) gained 9.96 percent to close at $6.07. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals priced its public offering of 9.09 million shares at $5.50 per share, with the offering likely to generate gross proceeds of $50 million.
- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) gained 8.73 percent to close at $51.05 following better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) gained 8.36 percent to close at $15.55 after the company announced strong quarterly financial results.
- Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) climbed 7.98 percent to close at $13.39.
- Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASFI) shares rose 7.35 percent to close at $3.65.
- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) gained 5.73 percent to close at $56.30 following Q2 results.
Losers
- Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSE: SYN) shares tumbled 34.3 percent to close at $0.1297 on Thursday after the company announced a 1:35 reverse stock split.
- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) shares fell 31.62 percent to close at $8.11 after posting downbeat Q2 results.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) dropped 30.12 percent to close at $18.10 after the company announced weak quarterly financial results.
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) dipped 28.08 percent to close at $4.56 on Thursday after surging 93.29 percent on Wednesday.
- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) fell 26.93 percent to close at $26.16 after the company announced weak quarterly financial results that were significantly impacted by claims related to Hurricane Maria.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 24.38 percent to close at $1.83 after the company announced its quarterly financial results.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) declined 23.85 percent to close at $9.90 after the company announced mixed quarterly earnings. The company also announced it has terminated development of tazemetostat for large B-cell lymphoma due to lack of efficacy.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) fell 22.2 percent to close at $3.26 after announcing Q2 results.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: LKSD) fell 20.07 percent to close at $12.03 following Q2 results.
- Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG) shares fell 19.84 percent to close at $20.60 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) shares tumbled 19.49 percent to close at $11.875 after the company announced mixed quarterly financial results. The company also issued weak earnings per share guidance for the next quarter.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) declined 19.25 percent to close at $37.025 after reporting weak preliminary results for its second quarter.
- Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) fell 18.77 percent to close at $6.36 after reporting Q2 results.
- Nobilis Health Corp. (NYSE: HLTH) fell 17.39 percent to close at $0.95 after the compan announced its quarterly financial results.
- Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) dropped 17.15 percent to close at $39.53 after the company announced its quarterly financial results and trimmed its full-year guidance.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NASDAQ: RRD) shares dipped 17.12 percent to close at $4.84 after the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings and lowered FY18 guidance.
- Mazor Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: MZOR) shares fell 16.66 percent to close at $52.81 after reporting Q2 results.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) dropped 15.23 percent to close at $39.25 following Q2 results.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 14.61 percent to close at $4.56.
- Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) slipped 14.05 percent to close at $16.40 on Thursday following Q2 results.
- Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) dropped 13.96 percent to close at $14.11 as the company posted downbeat Q3 results.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) fell 13.81 percent to close at $14.35.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares tumbled 13.65 percent to close at $39.55 after the company posted downbeat Q2 results.
- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC) fell 13.62 percent to close at $13.00 following Q2 results.
- Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) dropped 13.59 percent to close at $3.37 after reporting Q2 results.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) dropped 13.02 percent to close at $6.115 after reporting weak quarterly financial results. The company also delayed the readout for its ganaxalone study by a quarter for the second time this year.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) fell 12.69 percent to close at $9.70.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares fell 12.67 percent to close at $51.63 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales and issued weak FY18 sales guidance.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) dropped 12.37 percent to close at $14.31.
- Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) declined 11.76 percent to close at $6.00 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) fell 11.22 percent to close at $51.18 after reporting weaker-than-expected sales for its second quarter.
- AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) dipped 10.73 percent to close at $8.65 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) fell 9.47 percent to close at $21.61 following Q2 sales miss. However, the company posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter and raised its full-year profit forecast.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) fell 8.88 percent to close at $12.32 after the company announced its quarterly earnings.
- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) shares fell 7.3 percent to close at $34.16 after reporting Q2 results.
- HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) dropped 6.64 percent to close at $68.91 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares fell 6.53 percent to close at $149.54 after reporting weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday.
