Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The international trade report for June is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for July will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The ISM non-manufacturing index for July is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
