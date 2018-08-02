8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) shares are up 15 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(1.26), beating estimates by 15 cents. Sales came in at $8 million, beating estimates by $3 million.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 8 cents per share, beating estimates by 16 cents. Sales came in at $65 million, beating estimates by $2 million. The company also issued strong third-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 63 cents per share, beating estimates by 16 cents. Sales came in at $396 million, beating estimates by $25 million. The company issued strong third-quarter earnings and sales guidance and raised its FY18 outlook.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.15), beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $283 million, beating estimates by $13 million.
Losers
- TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) shares are down 11 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(3.04), missing estimates by 39 cents. Sales came in at $57 million, missing estimates by $6 million. The company also lowered its FY18 sales estimates.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares are down 9 percent despite reporting a first-quarter sales beat. Earnings came in at 33 cents per share, in-line with analyst estimates. Sales came in at $1.16 billion, beating estimates by $10 million. The company issued weak second-quarter and FY19 sales guidance.
- Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) shares are down 6 percent despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.29, beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $116 million, beating estimates by $5 million. Comps were up 1.1 percent in the quarter. The company issued weak FY18 sales guidance.
- American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) shares are down 5 percent after reporting second-quarter earnings of $1.21 per share, missing estimates by 16 cents.
