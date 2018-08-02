65 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) jumped 68.8 percent to $2.16 after the nano-cap REIT said it reached an agreement to sell its Yuma Hospitality Property for $16.25 million. Investors and traders should be reminded the REIT is a low float stock with 2.3 million shares outstanding and could be susceptible to low-float manipulate as has been seen in other names over the past few months.
- Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ: QTRH) gained 33.3 percent to $1.44 after its patent licensing company subsidiary WiLan won a $145.1 million verdict against Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) in a patent infringement suit.
- Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ: WIFI) shares jumped 30 percent to $30.1772 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Boingo Wireless also announced the purchase of Elauwit Networks for $28 million in cash.
- Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASFI) shares climbed 28.4 percent to $4.30.
- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares rose 22.3 percent to $116.74 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY18 sales guidance.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) shares rose 22 percent to $38.90 after the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings and raised FY18 sales growth guidance.
- The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: HABT) gained 21.7 percent to $15.15 after the company announced strong quarterly financial results.
- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) climbed 21.1 percent to $59.955 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) rose 20.5 percent to $12.65 after reporting Q2 results.
- Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) shares gained 19.3 percent to $21.23 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) gained 17.3 percent to $30.47 after reporting stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
- The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE: RUBI) rose 17 percent to $3.25 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Jamba, Inc. (NASDAQ: JMBA) gained 16.8 percent to $12.95. Focus Brands announced plans to acquire Jamba for $13 per share in cash.
- Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) climbed 15.3 percent to $12.45 following upbeat Q2 results.
- NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) rose 14.8 percent to $16.88 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
- Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) gained 14.6 percent to $25.04 after reporting strong Q2 earnings.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) rose 14.3 percent to $25.65 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) shares climbed 14.2 percent to $17.39 following strong Q2 earnings.
- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) gained 13.5 percent to $60.45 following Q2 results.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) climbed 13.2 percent to $86.32 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) climbed 12.1 percent to $13.90.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) gained 12 percent to $6.18. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals priced its public offering of 9.09 million shares at $5.50 per share, with the offering likely to generate gross proceeds of $50 million.
- Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE: ETP) rose 11.7 percent to $23.68. Energy Transfer Equity announced plans to acquire Energy Transfer Partners in a unit-for-unit exchange.
- Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) rose 11.5 percent to $72.03 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) gained 10.9 percent to $52.05 following better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 9.9 percent to $330.49. Tesla reported wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company expects to produce 50,000-55,000 Model 3s in the third quarter.
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) gained 9.8 percent to $48.43 following strong Q2 results.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) climbed 9.1 percent to $13.89 after reporting positive results for the Phase 1 study of its DNL201, with the Parkinson's disease treatment candidate achieving its safety, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic objectives.
- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) gained 8 percent to $15.50 after the company announced strong quarterly financial results.
Losers
- Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSE: SYN) shares dipped 30.1 percent to $0.1381 after the company announced a 1:35 reverse stock split.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) dropped 27.7 percent to $9.4001 after the company announced mixed quarterly earnings. The company also announced it has terminated development of tazemetostat for large B-cell lymphoma due to lack of efficacy.
- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) shares fell 27 percent to $8.66 after posting downbeat Q2 results.
- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) fell 26.3 percent to $26.40 after the company announced weak quarterly financial results that were significantly impacted by claims related to Hurricane Maria.
- Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) declined 24.6 percent to $5.125 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) dropped 22.8 percent to $20.00 after the company announced weak quarterly financial results.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) fell 21.5 percent to $10.61 after the company announced its quarterly earnings.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 19.5 percent to $1.9478 after the company announced its quarterly financial results.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) shares tumbled 19.2 percent to $11.925 after the company announced mixed quarterly financial results. The company also issued weak earnings per share guidance for the next quarter.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) fell 18.8 percent to $37.25 after reporting weak preliminary results for its second quarter.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: LKSD) fell 18.6 percent to $12.255 following Q2 results.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) fell 18.3 percent to $13.60.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NASDAQ: RRD) shares dipped 18.3 percent to $4.77 after the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings and lowered FY18 guidance.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares tumbled 18.2 percent to $37.50 after the company posted downbeat Q2 results.
- Nobilis Health Corp. (NYSE: HLTH) fell 17.4 percent to $0.95 after the compan announced its quarterly financial results.
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) dropped 17.2 percent to $5.250 after surging 93.29 percent on Wednesday.
- Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG) shares tumbled 17 percent to $21.35 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) fell 16.6 percent to $6.53 after reporting Q2 results.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) fell 16.5 percent to $3.50 after announcing Q2 results.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) dropped 15.7 percent to $39.05 following Q2 results.
- Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) dropped 15.5 percent to $40.31 after the company announced its quarterly financial results and trimmed its full-year guidance.
- Mazor Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: MZOR) shares fell 15.3 percent to $53.67 after reporting Q2 results.
- Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) dropped 15.3 percent to $13.90 as the company posted downbeat Q3 results.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares fell 15 percent to $50.25 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales and issued weak FY18 sales guidance.
- Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) dropped 13.9 percent to $3.36 after reporting Q2 results.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) fell 13.6 percent to $49.82 after reporting weaker-than-expected sales for its second quarter.
- AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) dipped 11.8 percent to $8.55 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) dropped 10.7 percent to $6.275 after reporting weak quarterly financial results. The company also delayed the readout for its ganaxalone study by a quarter for the second time this year.
- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC) fell 10 percent to $13.55 following Q2 results.
- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) fell 9.6 percent to $4.70 following Q3 results.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) fell 8.8 percent to $21.7825 following Q2 sales miss. However, the company posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter and raised its full-year profit forecast.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) fell 7.6 percent to $75.86. Cognizant posted upbeat Q2 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) shares fell 7.5 percent to $34.09 after reporting Q2 results.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares fell 7 percent to $148.79 after reporting weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday.
- HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) dropped 6.9 percent to $68.73 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) fell 4.4 percent to $15.00 despite reporting a second-quarter earnings and sales beat.
