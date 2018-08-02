66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) shares rose 93.29 percent to close at $6.34 on Wednesday.
- Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) shares surged 44.49 percent to close at $9.58 on Wednesday after reporting comp store sales were up 4.7 percent in the first quarter. Adjusted EPS came in at $(0.08), up from $(0.11) in the same quarter of last year. The company raised its FY2018 outlook.
- Egalet Corporation (NASDAQ: EGLT) shares jumped 34.48 percent to close at $0.39 on Wednesday.
- SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ: SODA) jumped 26.35 percent to close at $110.30 after the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings and raised its forecast.
- Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) jumped 23.21 percent to close at $31.85 following strong Q2 results.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) rose 20.72 percent to close at $24.82 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) gained 19.1 percent to close at $3.18 after reporting a collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate Internet of Things solutions.
- Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) rose 18.53 percent to close at $125.94 following a second-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong third-quarter and FY18 sales guidance.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) rose 18.28 percent to close at $21.29. Acer Therapeutics priced its 2.22 mm share common stock offering at $18 per share.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) rose 18.18 percent to close at $2.730.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) gained 17.15 percent to close at $121.94 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) rose 16.94 percent to close at $48.80 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) rose 16.83 percent to close at $2.36 on Wednesday.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) gained 16.57 percent to close at $8.16.
- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) gained 15.93 percent to close at $3.93 after the company posted strong Q2 results and announced the sale of Optoelectronic Solutions business for up to $18.5 million.
- Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE: P) shares gained 14.69 percent to close at $7.73 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) climbed 14.58 percent to close at $48.48 after the company disclosed that it has entered $2 billion term loan facility with Berkshire Hathaway Life Insurance.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) shares rose 14.52 percent to close at $25.00.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) climbed 14.46 percent to close at $5.70 after the company posted stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) rose 14.44 percent to close at $38.05 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) gained 14.29 percent to close at $2.80 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) rose 13.41 percent to close at $179.25 after reporting Q3 results.
- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) shares gained 13.23 percent to close at $14.55 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) gained 13.13 percent to close at $73.25 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) rose 13 percent to close at $113.55 following Q2 results.
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) gained 12.42 percent to close at $10.77.
- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) shares rose 12.33 percent to close at $39.36 following Q2 earnings.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) gained 12.18 percent to close at $66.79 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
- Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) gained 12.06 percent to close at $61.04 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) rose 11.98 percent to close at $25.71 following Q2 results.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) rose 11.94 percent to close at $20.16 after the company announced a new contract and quarterly financial results.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) climbed 11.76 percent to close at $1.33 after reporting record sales in July for ContraPest.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) gained 10.88 percent to close at $5.91 after reporting Q2 results.
- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) shares jumped 10.88 percent to close at $103.82 after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) rose 9.68 percent to close at $21.30 following Q2 results.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) gained 8.87 percent to close at $6.75.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 5.89 percent to close at $201.50 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company issued strong fourth-quarter sales guidance and sees gross margins of 38 percent-38.5 percent.
Losers
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares dipped 54.03 percent to close at $0.228 on Wednesday.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares fell 37.89 percent to close at $7.05 after posting downbeat Q2 earnings.
- InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) shares dipped 30.02 percent to close at $6.20 after reporting Q1 earnings.
- Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) dipped 26.68 percent to close at $8.27 as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) fell 23.12 percent to close at $7.68 following Q2 results.
- Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) fell 19.47 percent to close at $26.05 following Q2 results.
- Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) fell 19.32 percent to close at $17.96 following downbeat Q2 earnings. The company also disclosed that the contract with Target will not be renewed.
- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) fell 19.14 percent to close at $25.98. Criteo posted Q2 earnings of $0.53 per share on sales of $537.185 million and announced the acquisition of pioneering retail media technology platform Storetail.
- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) dropped 18.78 percent to close at $5.32.
- The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: KEYW) declined 18.43 percent to close at $7.235 after reporting mixed Q2 results.
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) fell 18.14 percent to close at $6.00.
- Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM) shares dipped 16.29 percent to close at $21.01 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) fell 16.14 percent to close at $3.17 following Q2 results. The company posted a quarterly loss of $0.47 per share.
- Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) dropped 15.61 percent to close at $6.65 following Q2 results.
- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) fell 15.22 percent to close at $1.95.
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) dropped 14.82 percent to close at $9.625 as company issued surprisingly weak guidance.
- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) shares fell 13.97 percent to close at $13.24 after rising 2.53 percent on Tuesday.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) fell 13.62 percent to close at $2.03.
- Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) dropped 12.54 percent to close at $12.90 after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
- The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares fell 12.44 percent to close at $49.06 as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) fell 12.05 percent to close at $2.19.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) shares dropped 11.67 percent to close at $4.01 on Wednesday.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 11 percent to close at $5.34 after jumping 44.58 percent on Tuesday. Naked Brand reported a 12.7 million share offering from selling shareholders.
- Liberty Tax, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAX) fell 10.68 percent to close at $9.20 after receiving NASDAQ delisting determination letter.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) fell 10.09 percent to close at $20.31. China Regulators are investigating recent U.S. IPO Pinduoduo regarding sale of counterfeit goods and IP infringement on platform.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) fell 7.73 percent to close at $228.07 following Q2 beat, but worse-than-expected guidance.
- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) fell 6.29 percent to close at $46.96 amid report that Dialog Semi has terminated talks with the company.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) dropped 6.05 percent to close at $5.59 following Q2 results.
- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) dropped 5.2 percent to close at $56.18 following Q2 earnings.
