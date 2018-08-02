Market Overview

66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2018 5:50am   Comments
Gainers

  • Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) shares rose 93.29 percent to close at $6.34 on Wednesday.
  • Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) shares surged 44.49 percent to close at $9.58 on Wednesday after reporting comp store sales were up 4.7 percent in the first quarter. Adjusted EPS came in at $(0.08), up from $(0.11) in the same quarter of last year. The company raised its FY2018 outlook.
  • Egalet Corporation (NASDAQ: EGLT) shares jumped 34.48 percent to close at $0.39 on Wednesday.
  • SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ: SODA) jumped 26.35 percent to close at $110.30 after the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings and raised its forecast.
  • Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) jumped 23.21 percent to close at $31.85 following strong Q2 results.
  • Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) rose 20.72 percent to close at $24.82 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) gained 19.1 percent to close at $3.18 after reporting a collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate Internet of Things solutions.
  • Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) rose 18.53 percent to close at $125.94 following a second-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong third-quarter and FY18 sales guidance.
  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) rose 18.28 percent to close at $21.29. Acer Therapeutics priced its 2.22 mm share common stock offering at $18 per share.
  • Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) rose 18.18 percent to close at $2.730.
  • Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) gained 17.15 percent to close at $121.94 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
  • Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) rose 16.94 percent to close at $48.80 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) rose 16.83 percent to close at $2.36 on Wednesday.
  • Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) gained 16.57 percent to close at $8.16.
  • Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) gained 15.93 percent to close at $3.93 after the company posted strong Q2 results and announced the sale of Optoelectronic Solutions business for up to $18.5 million.
  • Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE: P) shares gained 14.69 percent to close at $7.73 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) climbed 14.58 percent to close at $48.48 after the company disclosed that it has entered $2 billion term loan facility with Berkshire Hathaway Life Insurance.
  • GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) shares rose 14.52 percent to close at $25.00.
  • ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) climbed 14.46 percent to close at $5.70 after the company posted stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) rose 14.44 percent to close at $38.05 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) gained 14.29 percent to close at $2.80 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
  • Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) rose 13.41 percent to close at $179.25 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) shares gained 13.23 percent to close at $14.55 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) gained 13.13 percent to close at $73.25 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) rose 13 percent to close at $113.55 following Q2 results.
  • Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) gained 12.42 percent to close at $10.77.
  • Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) shares rose 12.33 percent to close at $39.36 following Q2 earnings.
  • Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) gained 12.18 percent to close at $66.79 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
  • Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) gained 12.06 percent to close at $61.04 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) rose 11.98 percent to close at $25.71 following Q2 results.
  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) rose 11.94 percent to close at $20.16 after the company announced a new contract and quarterly financial results.
  • SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) climbed 11.76 percent to close at $1.33 after reporting record sales in July for ContraPest.
  • Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) gained 10.88 percent to close at $5.91 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) shares jumped 10.88 percent to close at $103.82 after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) rose 9.68 percent to close at $21.30 following Q2 results.
  • NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) gained 8.87 percent to close at $6.75.
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 5.89 percent to close at $201.50 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company issued strong fourth-quarter sales guidance and sees gross margins of 38 percent-38.5 percent.

 

Losers

  • Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares dipped 54.03 percent to close at $0.228 on Wednesday.
  • Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares fell 37.89 percent to close at $7.05 after posting downbeat Q2 earnings.
  • InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) shares dipped 30.02 percent to close at $6.20 after reporting Q1 earnings.
  • Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) dipped 26.68 percent to close at $8.27 as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q2 earnings.
  • Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) fell 23.12 percent to close at $7.68 following Q2 results.
  • Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) fell 19.47 percent to close at $26.05 following Q2 results.
  • Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) fell 19.32 percent to close at $17.96 following downbeat Q2 earnings. The company also disclosed that the contract with Target will not be renewed.
  • Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) fell 19.14 percent to close at $25.98. Criteo posted Q2 earnings of $0.53 per share on sales of $537.185 million and announced the acquisition of pioneering retail media technology platform Storetail.
  • Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) dropped 18.78 percent to close at $5.32.
  • The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: KEYW) declined 18.43 percent to close at $7.235 after reporting mixed Q2 results.
  • Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) fell 18.14 percent to close at $6.00.
  • Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM) shares dipped 16.29 percent to close at $21.01 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
  • NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) fell 16.14 percent to close at $3.17 following Q2 results. The company posted a quarterly loss of $0.47 per share.
  • Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) dropped 15.61 percent to close at $6.65 following Q2 results.
  • Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) fell 15.22 percent to close at $1.95.
  • Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) dropped 14.82 percent to close at $9.625 as company issued surprisingly weak guidance.
  • resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) shares fell 13.97 percent to close at $13.24 after rising 2.53 percent on Tuesday.
  • PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) fell 13.62 percent to close at $2.03.
  • Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) dropped 12.54 percent to close at $12.90 after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
  • The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares fell 12.44 percent to close at $49.06 as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q2 earnings.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) fell 12.05 percent to close at $2.19.
  • PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) shares dropped 11.67 percent to close at $4.01 on Wednesday.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 11 percent to close at $5.34 after jumping 44.58 percent on Tuesday. Naked Brand reported a 12.7 million share offering from selling shareholders.
  • Liberty Tax, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAX) fell 10.68 percent to close at $9.20 after receiving NASDAQ delisting determination letter.
  • Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) fell 10.09 percent to close at $20.31. China Regulators are investigating recent U.S. IPO Pinduoduo regarding sale of counterfeit goods and IP infringement on platform.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) fell 7.73 percent to close at $228.07 following Q2 beat, but worse-than-expected guidance.
  • Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) fell 6.29 percent to close at $46.96 amid report that Dialog Semi has terminated talks with the company.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) dropped 6.05 percent to close at $5.59 following Q2 results.
  • Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) dropped 5.2 percent to close at $56.18 following Q2 earnings.

