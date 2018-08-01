Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 01, 2018 4:58pm   Comments
Share:
Related WIFI
Boingo Wireless Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 17, 2018
Boingo Wireless beats by $0.19, beats on revenue (Seeking Alpha)
Related TSLA
Tesla Reports Mixed Q2, Still Expects To Be Profitable, Cash Flow Positive In 2018
UPS and Thor collaborate to test electric delivery trucks
Tesla conference call live updates (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ: WIFI) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 5 cents per share, beating estimates by 19 cents. Sales came in at $60 million, beating estimates by $3 million. The company issued strong FY18 earnings and sales guidance. Boingo Wireless also announced the purchase of Elauwit Networks for $28 million in cash.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are up 4 percent despite reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(3.06), missing estimates by 25 cents. Sales came in at $4 billion, beating estimates by $32 million. The company expects to produce 50,000-55,000 Model 3s in the third quarter.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 80 cents per share, beating estimates by 13 cents. Sales came in at $1.3 billion, beating estimates by $40 million. The company raised its FY18 volume point growth guidance to 6-9 percent.
  • Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares are up 3 percent following a big first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 28 cents per share, beating estimates by 21 cents. Sales came in at $255 million, beating estimates by $23 million.
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.46, beating estimates by 33 cents. Sales came in at $3.609 billion, beating estimates by $119 million. The company sees third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $525 million.

Losers

  • Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares are down 8 percent following a second-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $1.53, missing estimates by 43 cents. Sales came in at $1.065 billion, missing estimates by $645 million.
  • HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) shares are down 7 percent despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 18 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $123 million, beating estimates by $5 million. The company issued weak third-quarter earnings guidance.
  • FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares are down 5 percent despite reporting a second-quarter earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in breakeven, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $203 million, beating estimates by $1 million.
  • Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a second-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at 36 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $2.068 billion, missing estimates by $22 million. The company said second-quarter comps were up 3 percent year-over-year.
  • Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares are down 2 percent after reporting a slight second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 13 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. The company issued strong third-quarter and FY18 sales guidance.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRUS + FEYE)

5 iPhone Suppliers That Could Benefit From Apple's Solid Q3
30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
AT&T, Cirrus Logic, Citigroup, Gold: 'Fast Money' Picks For July 31
PreMarket Prep for July 9: Monday's 'Buy The Dip' Market; David Breuhan On Trade Tariffs
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 9, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on WIFI
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Stifel Projects 150% Upside For Lilis Energy In Bullish Initiation