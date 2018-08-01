10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ: WIFI) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 5 cents per share, beating estimates by 19 cents. Sales came in at $60 million, beating estimates by $3 million. The company issued strong FY18 earnings and sales guidance. Boingo Wireless also announced the purchase of Elauwit Networks for $28 million in cash.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are up 4 percent despite reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(3.06), missing estimates by 25 cents. Sales came in at $4 billion, beating estimates by $32 million. The company expects to produce 50,000-55,000 Model 3s in the third quarter.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 80 cents per share, beating estimates by 13 cents. Sales came in at $1.3 billion, beating estimates by $40 million. The company raised its FY18 volume point growth guidance to 6-9 percent.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares are up 3 percent following a big first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 28 cents per share, beating estimates by 21 cents. Sales came in at $255 million, beating estimates by $23 million.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.46, beating estimates by 33 cents. Sales came in at $3.609 billion, beating estimates by $119 million. The company sees third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $525 million.
Losers
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares are down 8 percent following a second-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $1.53, missing estimates by 43 cents. Sales came in at $1.065 billion, missing estimates by $645 million.
- HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) shares are down 7 percent despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 18 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $123 million, beating estimates by $5 million. The company issued weak third-quarter earnings guidance.
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares are down 5 percent despite reporting a second-quarter earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in breakeven, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $203 million, beating estimates by $1 million.
- Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a second-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at 36 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $2.068 billion, missing estimates by $22 million. The company said second-quarter comps were up 3 percent year-over-year.
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares are down 2 percent after reporting a slight second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 13 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. The company issued strong third-quarter and FY18 sales guidance.
