Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) stock was trading higher by more than 12 percent after the company reported second-quarter results. The company said it lost 15 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $384.8 million versus expectations of a 16 cent per share loss and $372.78 million. Management said it "didn't see" any weakness in advertising with total revenue up 12 percent from a year ago.

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) lost more than 5 percent after the China-based company reported a second-quarter beat but guided its third-quarter sales expectations below the Street. The stock decline could also be attributed to reports Google is looking to launch a censored search engine platform in China that may rival Baidu.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is scheduled to report its second-quarter results after Wednesday's market close. Analysts are modeling the company to lose $2.81 per share in the quarter on revenue of $3.97 billion. Key areas to focus on in the report and conference call include its cash balance, Model 3 production rate, and production and financial guidance.

Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ: SODA) gained more than 20 percent after the beverage company reported its second-quarter results. The maker of a do-it-yourself water carbonation kit said it earned $1.14 per share in the quarter on revenue of $171.485 million versus expectations of 73 cents per share and $149.13 million. The company also lifted its full year 2018 sales growth guidance from around 15 percent to around 23 percent and EPS growth was lifted from around 8 percent to around 31 percent.

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSE: AWX) was trading higher by more than 9 percent after falling nearly 40 percent Tuesday. The nano-cap waste management company has seen consistent volatility over the past week and the company's CEO acknowledged it is not aware of any information or events that would warrant the share price movement.

