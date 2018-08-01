65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares jumped 44.58 percent to close at $6.00 after the company reported an agreement with CVS Health and launched Heidi Klum Intimates Solutions line to over 4,000 CVS locations across the United States.
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) gained 35.35 percent to close at $9.61 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) jumped 30.38 percent to close at $61.37 after the company reported upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE: SSD) climbed 21.6 percent to close at $72.96 after the company posted better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) shares rose 21.57 percent to close at $33.70 following strong Q2 results.
- Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX) climbed 21.26 percent to close at $77.74 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) gained 21.05 percent to close at $2.30 following Q2 results. Atlanticus posted Q2 earnings of $0.41 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.63 per share.
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) shares rose 19.59 percent to close at $40.90 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) shares gained 19.28 percent to close at $52.78 after reporting Q2 results.
- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) shares surged 16.73 percent to close at $72.20 following Q2 earnings.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) rose 16.05 percent to close at $3.76 following Q2 results.
- Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) climbed 15.58 percent to close at $4.60 after reporting Q2 results.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) shares rose 14.18 percent to close at $6.20 on Tuesday.
- Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) shares gained 13.19 percent to close at $37.93 after announcing upbeat Q4 results.
- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) surged 13.18 percent to close at $7.30 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO) shares gained 12.48 percent to close at $7.12.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) jumped 12.39 percent to close at $3.90.
- Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) gained 12.39 percent to close at $47.00 after reporting strong Q2 results.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) climbed 12.28 percent to close at $5.03.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) rose 12.14 percent to close at $324.36 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company issued strong FY18 adjusted earnings guidance and sees sales growth of 20 percent.
- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR) shares gained 11.85 percent to close at $24.55 after reporting Q2 results.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) rose 11.24 percent to close at $13.46.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) rose 11.02 percent to close at $2.82.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) rose 10.95 percent to close at $27.56 following Q2 results.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares jumped 10.89 percent to close at $5.60.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) gained 10.6 percent to close at $6.68 following Q2 results.
- KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) rose 10.46 percent to close at $117.42 after the company posted upbeat Q4 earnings and issued a strong forecast.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) gained 9.49 percent to close at $3.00
- Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) rose 8.76 percent to close at $27.70 following an earnings beat.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) gained 7.83 percent to close at $3.58 after positive Q2 earnings statistics.
- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTNA) surged 7.35 percent to close at $15.93 following strong Q2 results.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) gained 6.94 percent to close at $2.31. Nemaura disclosed that it has initiated the US FDA studies and reported positive interim data from home-use portion of study.
Losers
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) shares dipped 39.44 percent to close at $3.67 on Tuesday after dropping 40.88 percent on Monday.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) shares fell 37.18 percent to close at $21.83.
- JMU Limited (NASDAQ: JMU) shares declined 34.59 percent to close at $1.91.
- Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE: PES) dipped 33.33 percent to close at $3.30 after the company posted downbeat Q2 results.
- SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) shares fell 32.11 percent to close at $1.48 after the company reported appointment of new CEO and CFO.
- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) fell 26.87 percent to close at $164.04 as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) shares fell 25.84 percent to close at $3.30 following Q2 results. Castlight Health posted a Q2 loss of $0.05 per share on sales of $37.784 million.
- MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYND) dropped 22.04 percent to close at $1.45.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) fell 20.64 percent to close at $19.34 after the company posted a surprise loss for its second quarter.
- P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE: GLT) shares fell 19.2 percent to close at $16.37 following downbeat Q2 results.
- Apricus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRI) fell 18.66 percent to close at $0.30 after rising yesterday on news that the company will merge with Seelos Therapeutics.
- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) fell 16.86 percent to close at $59.775 after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss.
- nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) dropped 16.74 percent to close at $30.53.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 14.83 percent to close at $6.49.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) dropped 13.91 percent to close at $0.3331 after disclosing a mixed-shelf offering.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) shares fell 13.62 percent to close at $4.63 after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) dropped 13.11 percent to close at $5.30.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) fell 12.82 percent to close at $5.71.
- Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE: ANFI) dropped 11.33 percent to close at $1.80.
- Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) fell 11.24 percent to close at $38.70 after reporting Q2 results.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares dipped 11.2 percent to close at $7.77.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) fell 11.11 percent to close at $3.20.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) dropped 10.48 percent to close at $36.30 following Q2 results.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) dropped 10.19 percent to close at $17.71.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) fell 9.83 percent to close at $11.01.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) dropped 9.93 percent to close at $16.78.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) shares tumbled 9.79 percent to close at $13.27.
- XO Group Inc. (NYSE: XOXO) dropped 9.71 percent to close at $28.18 following Q2 results.
- Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: DFRG) fell 9.28 percent to close at $8.55 after reporting a $75 million common stock offering.
- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) dropped 8.4 percent to close at $39.48 following Q2 earnings.
- ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) fell 5.88 percent to close at $12.80 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) fell 5.79 percent to close at $12.36. Rambus reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company sees third-quarter earnings of $(0.13)-$(0.06) and sales in the range of $45 million-$51 million.
- Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) fell 4.92 percent to close at $62.84 after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.